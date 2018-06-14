Off-duty nurse aids woman following hit-and-run crash in Phoenix, police say

The woman was struck while crossing Indian School Road near 20th Avenue around 11 p.m. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman is expected to survive after being struck while crossing a street by a hit-and-run driver in Phoenix late Wednesday night.

The woman was struck while crossing Indian School Road near 20th Avenue around 11 p.m.

Police said the driver fled from the scene.

It is unclear if she was in a crosswalk when she was hit.

Police said an off-duty nurse rendered aid until EMTs arrived.

The woman suffered mouth and rib injuries but is expected to survive. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police did not provide a suspect or vehicle description.

