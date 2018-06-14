Man found with $182K in meth, heroin at border in San Luis

Drugs found hidden in a van driven by a 65-year-old man attempting to enter Arizona through the San Luis port of entry at the U.S./Mexico border. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A 65-year-old man is accused of trying to smuggle various drugs across the border into Arizona.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the suspect was arrested Sunday at the Port of San Luis entry.

They say officers had a man driving a Chevy van from Mexico undergo additional questioning.

A drug-sniffing canine then alerted officers that it had detected something.

A search of the van turned up 46 pounds (20.8 kilograms) of meth, 2.5 pounds (1.1 kilograms) of heroin hidden inside the roof. The drugs are estimated to be worth a street value of $182,000.

The man, whose name was not released, was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigators.

Officers seized the drugs and the van.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.