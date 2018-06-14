22-year-old woman hit, killed crossing mid-block in Phoenix

Police said she was crossing Indian School Road near 33rd Avenue when a vehicle struck her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman was struck and killed after she attempted to cross the street mid-block Wednesday night in Phoenix.

Police said she was crossing Indian School Road near 33rd Avenue mid-block when a westbound SUV struck her around 9:15 p.m.

The driver pulled over and attempted aid, along with other witnesses.

The 22-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital where she died.

Police said impairment does not appear to be a factor for the driver.

Detectives remained on scene to investigate the collision.

Indian School Road was closed from 33rd to 35th avenues while the investigation was completed.