New video: Mesa PD officers mock suspect at hospital following violent arrest

More questions are being raised about the Mesa Police Department following new body-camera video that shows officers roughing up a suspect and mocking him at the hospital.

In the videos, officers work to hog tie Jose Luis Conde after police said he resisted arrest. Police said he was kicking his feet. He can be heard saying "I can't breathe" with the officers on top of him.

He was then taken to the hospital. In one of the videos, he was seen bloody and on the ground. An officer mocks him and the other officers laugh.

"Be a man," an officer said.

According to court documents, it all started when Conde was a passenger in a car that was pulled over on Jan. 28, 2018 near Baseline and Sossaman roads.

Police asked him to get out of the car due to his history of drug and gun crimes, and the area was known for drug and violent crimes. While being searched, police said they found bags of cocaine in his sock. In court documents, the officer said he felt Conde was going to attack him so he took him to the ground.

Police said Conde ignored orders from officers to stop resisting. Police said he also pushed and shoved the officers.

Two officers suffered scrapes to their hands, elbows and knees, according to court documents.

A couple of more bags of cocaine were found just outside the car.

Conde was taken to the hospital, where police said he tried to escape after being cleared by medical staff and when the handcuffs were off him. He ran past two officers but was caught in the hallway, police said. That's where body camera video shows his face a bloody mess.

The police report says he was placed back in handcuffs and taken to the Mesa City Jail.

He was booked on two counts of aggravated assault on police, resisting arrest with physical force, resisting arrest risk of injury, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale and second-degree escape felony in custody.

Conde's past convictions include having a gun while being a minor in 2009, shoplifting and DUI in 2013, driving on a suspended license in 2014, having drug paraphernalia and aggravated DUI in 2015.

The video comes just over a week since Mesa Police Chief Ramon Batista announced policy changes to the department following two incidents of police using force that some considered questionable.

The first was surveillance video from an apartment complex that showed police officers getting violent with an unarmed man who refused to sit down. Four officers and one sergeant were placed on leave.

A couple of days later, police released video and said two officers were on leave following the arrested of a teen armed robbery suspect.

