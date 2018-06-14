New video: Mesa PD officers mock suspect at hospital following violent arrestPosted: Updated:
Arizona lawmaker says there 'aren’t enough white kids to go around’
"It will not be the country you were born into," Arizona State Rep. David Stringer said.More >
A Texas man felt sympathy for 55 immigrants discovered in a tractor-trailer. So he bought them all pizza
Exhaust-ing ordeal: Woman gets her head stuck in tailpipe
A young woman endured an exhaust-ing ordeal when she got her head stuck in a truck's oversized tailpipe at a Minnesota music festival.More >
Arizona family 'sickened' over ER bill
Sam Seylar is 16 and despite a hard fall that broke his collarbone, he still likes skateboarding. "When I fell, my shoulder hit the ground first."More >
Man poops on another man in road rage episode, police say
He did what now?!More >
New video: Mesa PD officers mock suspect at hospital following violent arrest
In the videos, officers work to hog tie Jose Luis Conde after police said he resisted arrest. He can be heard saying "I can't breathe" with the officers on top of him.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
UPDATE: UA student who contracted rare disease overseas is returning home
A University of Arizona student is fighting a life-threatening illness abroad as her friends and family are working to bring her back home.More >
Chandler man duped out of $6K for backyard project
After spray painting a few lines and dumping off some sand, the East Valley homeowner says the hired worker and his guys stopped showing up altogether.More >
Mobile homes go up in flames in east Mesa area
When our news helicopter originally got there, it appeared the fire was mostly out, with only white smoke coming from two homes. However, the fire reignited and huge flames then started spreading.More >
Laptop stolen in Avondale contains photos of woman's late mother
A family on their way to Mexico said their car was broken into in Avondale. All of their vacation items were stolen, but something else a little more precious was also taken.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Questionable video released shows arrest involving Mesa PD
New body-cam video released by an attorney shows a questionable arrest made on a man in Mesa.More >
Video shows train slam into car in Flagstaff
Flagstaff police said the vehicle was sitting on the tracks near Ponderosa Parkway and Route 66 around 5:30 p.m. when the train struck it, dragging it several feet.More >
VIDEO: Financially wound at the ER
Doctor visits, medical exams, even lab tests. We all know health care is expensive. And when it comes to a trip to the emergency room, well that can get really pricey. A Valley man was shocked when he received the ER bill. He needed some help, so he contacted 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper.More >
Surprise Squad: Our biggest surprise ever!
He was told a Valley family wanted to adopt his family for Christmas. But a Payson veteran had no idea that the family adopting him was Arizona’s Family! If you would like to help out veterans go to AZHeroesToHometowns.org.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher charged with having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Brittany Zamora, a Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
