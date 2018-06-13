Sky Harbor receives reconstruction grant for $7.2 million

Renovation of Sky Harbor AirportThe grant awarded to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport consisted of $7.2 million for the reconstruction of the apron. (Source: City of Phoenix)

The Airport Improvement Program (AIP) has distributed a portion of their $3.2 billion project to help reconstruct the airports of America.

The Department of Transportation secretary Elaine L. Chao announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $677 million in airport infrastructure grants as the first allotment.

The grant awarded to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport consisted of $7.2 million for the reconstruction of the apron. The apron is the area where aircrafts park, load and unload passengers.

The grants given will fund infrastructure projects that include runways, taxiways, aprons and terminal projects. These renovations are essential to the safety and efficiency of the nation's system of airports.

“If you want a strong transportation system, you have to invest in airport infrastructure”, said Chao. “Airports are the backbone of aviation. These communities are going to reap greater safety, efficiency, and economic dividends for years to come”.

AIP distributes a certain amount of funding each year based on the airport's activity level and project needs. If an airports capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can increase their grant with discretionary funding.

