As NBA Draft approaches, Suns' McDonough keeps options open

Phoenix Suns general manager Ryan McDonough likely knows at this point who the Suns will select No. 1 overall in next Thursday’s NBA Draft.

There’s a chance McDonough’s always known who the Suns will select No. 1 overall in next Thursday’s NBA Draft.

But whether it’s to cast a net seeking a lopsided bombshell trade offer from another team or to just provide suspense for the league’s late-June television spectacular, the Suns GM is keeping his cards close to the vest and keeping his options open. McDonough’s making it clear, if there’s a trade offer to be made, the Suns will listen.

“We’ll look at that,” said McDonough. “I think there’s a certain range – maybe the Top 5, you know, maybe four, five or six that we’d potentially be comfortable down to but after that, no.”

McDonough’s belief is that there is more than one franchise player available in this year’s draft so if the Suns can get a great established player and a top five or six pick, they’ll listen. The Suns are more than comfortable with the quartet of players they brought to Phoenix last week – Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley, Jaren Jackson and Mo Bamba.

“For us, all those guys did well,” said McDonough. “Nobody bombed. Nobody removed themselves from consideration. They’re all still in the mix but I think this week we’ll sit down and solidify our thoughts.”

And then there’s Luka Doncic who remains in Europe competing in his team’s post-season.

“We still want to spend a lot of time on Luka,” McDonough said. “Luka is still playing and while I don’t want to say that complicates things but we’ll have to just continue to evaluate him up to the draft and through the draft.”

In the end, the Suns will likely keep their No. 1 pick and they’ll likely select Ayton but until then, cue the drama and cue the suspense.

