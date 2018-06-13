New wildfire in central Arizona threatens 100 buildings

Fire crews are battling the flames from the air and on the ground. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Tank Fire has burned through 125 acres in a matter of hours, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A couple of communities are on pre-evacuation notice due to a wildfire that is burning in the Coconino National Forest where the Tinder Fire burned earlier this year.

The Tank Fire has burned through 170 acres in a matter of hours about 1 mile north of Clints Wells, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

It started on Wednesday.

About 100 buildings are threatened.

Smoke is blowing toward State Route 87. The highway is still open but drivers should be cautious and aware of firefighting traffic. The smoke is also impacting the Happy Jack area.

Clear Creek Pines Units 1 and 2 near Clints Well are on pre-evacuation notice. Evacuations are handled by Coconino County, and more information about being prepared to evacuate can be found online at http://www.coconino.az.gov/207/Emergency-Management.

Fire investigators believe lightning caused the wildfire.

The U.S. Forest Service said a band of thunderstorms sparked a string of wildfires that range in size from a burning tree to 20 acres. However, the Tank Fire is the only one to show rapid growth, officials said.

The Tinder Fire burned in the same area. It started on April 27 and burned through more than 16,000 acres and left 33 families without homes and many others temporarily displaced.

The Tinder Fire was contained on May 24.

