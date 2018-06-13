State Route 89A reopened near Cottonwood following brush fire

State Route 89A was closed in both directions northeast of Cottonwood due to a vehicle fire that turned into a brush fire on Wednesday, officials said.

The closure was from milepost 357 at Cornville Road to milepost 363 at Page Springs Road.

A southbound lane reopened around 5 p.m with the right southbound lane still blocked. The northbound lanes reopened about 10 minutes later.

By about 5:30 p.m. all lanes were back open.

The U.S. Forest Service said there were 50 firefighters, five to seven engines and a helicopter battling the fire, which has been called the Sheep Fire.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said forward progress was stopped around 5:30 p.m. The flames had burned about 35 acres.

No one was hurt and no buildings were threatened.

It's unclear what started the fire.

Update to #SheepFire: Vehicle fire that spread to grass. NE Cottonwood. Helicopter, 5-7 engines, 50 firefighters on scene. Check w/@ArizonaDOT for up2dated traffic info on all these fires. #YavapaiCounty #AZFire #AZForestry — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 13, 2018

