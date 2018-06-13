State Route 89A reopened near Cottonwood following brush fire

State Route 89A reopened near Cottonwood following brush firePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Video shows deadly officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix
Video shows deadly officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix
Police say he had been combative with officers and was shot when he lunged at one of them holding an open-ended handcuff as if it were a weapon.More >
Police say he had been combative with officers and was shot when he lunged at one of them holding an open-ended handcuff as if it were a weapon.More >
Chandler man duped out of $6K for backyard project
Chandler man duped out of $6K for backyard project
After spray painting a few lines and dumping off some sand, the East Valley homeowner says the hired worker and his guys stopped showing up altogether.More >
After spray painting a few lines and dumping off some sand, the East Valley homeowner says the hired worker and his guys stopped showing up altogether.More >
Police: Good Samaritans pull driver from fiery, mangled wreck in Glendale
Police: Good Samaritans pull driver from fiery, mangled wreck in Glendale
The man, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.More >
The man, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.More >
WHOA! Video shows train slam into car in Flagstaff
WHOA! Video shows train slam into car in Flagstaff
A train plowed into a car and dragged it several feet as it was being towed across the tracks in Flagstaff, and it was all caught on video.More >
A train plowed into a car and dragged it several feet as it was being towed across the tracks in Flagstaff, and it was all caught on video.More >
2 Phoenix police officers injured in altercation in 7-Eleven parking lot
2 Phoenix police officers injured in altercation in 7-Eleven parking lot
Phoenix Fire Department crews have treated and transported two Phoenix Police Officers with minor injuries to a local hospital.More >
Phoenix Fire Department crews have treated and transported two Phoenix Police Officers with minor injuries to a local hospital.More >
Attorney believed to be Dwight Jones' intended target during murder spree breaks silence
Attorney believed to be Dwight Jones' intended target during murder spree breaks silence
Elizabeth Feldman was not at her office that Friday, but her two good friends and paralegals were. They were gunned down by Jones instead, police said.More >
Elizabeth Feldman was not at her office that Friday, but her two good friends and paralegals were. They were gunned down by Jones instead, police said.More >
Mesa police search for man making suspicious contact with kids at Golfland
Mesa police search for man making suspicious contact with kids at Golfland
Mesa police are searching for a man who reportedly made suspicious contact with children at Golfland.More >
Mesa police are searching for a man who reportedly made suspicious contact with children at Golfland.More >
Suspects identified in hours-long standoff at north Phoenix home
Suspects identified in hours-long standoff at north Phoenix home
Shots were fired during a standoff between police and a pair of shoplifting suspects holed up in a home near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road, police said.More >
Shots were fired during a standoff between police and a pair of shoplifting suspects holed up in a home near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road, police said.More >
Chandler firefighters rescue puppy stuck in cinder block wall
Chandler firefighters rescue puppy stuck in cinder block wall
It was Chandler firefighters to the rescue after a cute puppy found herself wedged in a tight spot.More >
It was Chandler firefighters to the rescue after a cute puppy found herself wedged in a tight spot.More >
Laptop stolen in Avondale contains photos of woman's late mother
Laptop stolen in Avondale contains photos of woman's late mother
A family on their way to Mexico said their car was broken into in Avondale. All of their vacation items were stolen, but something else a little more precious was also taken.More >
A family on their way to Mexico said their car was broken into in Avondale. All of their vacation items were stolen, but something else a little more precious was also taken.More >
Fourth victim dies months after driver jumps curb and strikes Canadian visitors in Fountain Hills
Fourth victim dies months after driver jumps curb and strikes Canadian visitors in Fountain Hills
The only surviving victim from a horrible crash in Fountain Hills has passed away from his injuries in his home country of Canada.More >
The only surviving victim from a horrible crash in Fountain Hills has passed away from his injuries in his home country of Canada.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Witness records fatal officer-involved shooting on cellphone in Phoenix
VIDEO: Witness records fatal officer-involved shooting on cellphone in Phoenix
A man was at a red light when he pulled out his phone and recorded a confrontation between a trespassing suspect and a police officer that ended in a shooting in central Phoenix. STORY: https://bit.ly/2MkCB9QMore >
A man was at a red light when he pulled out his phone and recorded a confrontation between a trespassing suspect and a police officer that ended in a shooting in central Phoenix. STORY: https://bit.ly/2MkCB9QMore >
Video shows train slam into car in Flagstaff
Video shows train slam into car in Flagstaff
Flagstaff police said the vehicle was sitting on the tracks near Ponderosa Parkway and Route 66 around 5:30 p.m. when the train struck it, dragging it several feet.More >
Flagstaff police said the vehicle was sitting on the tracks near Ponderosa Parkway and Route 66 around 5:30 p.m. when the train struck it, dragging it several feet.More >
VIDEO: Man provides video showing deadly officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
VIDEO: Man provides video showing deadly officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
A witness who was recording a fatal officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix shared his video with Arizona's Family and questions whether the deadly force was necessary.More >
A witness who was recording a fatal officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix shared his video with Arizona's Family and questions whether the deadly force was necessary.More >
VIDEO: Little work done after Chandler man pays $6,000 for backyard remodel
VIDEO: Little work done after Chandler man pays $6,000 for backyard remodel
A Chandler man paid $6,000 as a down payment for his backyard to be remodeled but has seen little progress so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
VIDEO: Witness provides video of fatal officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
VIDEO: Witness provides video of fatal officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
A witness said he recorded video of the officer-involved shooting in Phoenix on Tuesday morning.More >
VIDEO: Attorney speaks about Valley killing spree suspect
VIDEO: Attorney speaks about Valley killing spree suspect
An attorney who said she was a suspected target in a Valley killing spree told police about Dwight Jone after the first two murders.More >