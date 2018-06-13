Two APS workers set to celebrate a special Father's Day

"I couldn't be more proud," said John Haro, the elder, who now works as a division manager for APS. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An electrifying Father's Day is in store for two Arizona Public Service workers.

That's because the two utility employees are father and son.

Jonathan Haro remembers watching his dad go out to restore power during the monsoon.

"He would tell me some of the stories when he came back, and I kind of wanted to be part of that," the younger Haro said.

Now, he's recently joined APS as an electrician.

"I couldn't be more proud," said John Haro, the elder, who now works as a division manager for APS. "You know as I look back and realize how fast time [has] gone, it won't be long before he's potentially sitting in my shoes, and I wish him the same success as I was afforded."

Meanwhile, this Father's Day will be a first for the younger Haro: he's just had a baby girl.

"Now, obviously if she chooses to do something else, you know obviously I'll support that," Haro said. "But that chemistry or that connection we could have working at the same workplace, I think that would be good."

