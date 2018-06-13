Summer style: Prints that pop!

Summer style is anything but shy. The hottest looks for the hottest months of summer seem to say look at me!

So before you add anything to your summer wardrobe, or pack for your vacation, take in these looks hand selected by Alison Goodman, Marketing Director for the Scottsdale Quarter. Bold stripes, safari prints, checks, florals and even fruit prints are hip this summer. Go head to toe or pair with something neutral, the only rule is to have fun.

Fashions featured on Good Morning Arizona are found at Urban Outfitters, Forever 21, Intermix, Joie and Gap at the Scottsdale Quarter.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.