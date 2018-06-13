Volunteers gather to clean up Phoenix streets

The streets of Phoenix are looking a little brighter after this past weekend. (Source: 3TV/CBS5)

Phoenix Rescue Mission and City of Phoenix partnered alongside hundreds of volunteers from Radiant Church to clean up the streets and help make the neighborhood for the Murphy Community and its residents safer.

Over 200 volunteers gathered on Saturday at Kuban Community Park to pick up trash, big and small, around the park and community. Within the four hours they were there, these happy helpers filled six dumpsters with trash.

Becca Pressnall and her two sons took part in the cleanup.

“We wanted to help the community look better than when we got here. It was really impactful for them [her two sons] to see the need that is out there and for them to know that they can do something about it,” said Pressnall.

Phoenix Rescue Mission, who helped orchestrate the event, is a nonprofit mission, which has been operating since 1952. They provide Christ-centered, life-transforming solutions to people facing hunger and homelessness. Phoenix Rescue Mission is asking the public for support of its many programs designed to save lives, including Hope Coach Street Outreach, homeless emergency services, men's addiction recovery program and the new Changing Lives Center for Women and Children.

