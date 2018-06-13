Mobile homes go up in flames in east Mesa area

A fire erupted in the East Valley and heavily damaged at least two mobile homes on Wednesday.

The flames started in the area of Broadway and Crismon roads around 2:30 p.m.

Smoke could be seen for miles.

When our news helicopter original got there, it appeared the fire was mostly out, with only white smoke coming from two homes. However, the fire reignited and huge flames then started spreading.

Neighbors could be seen using a garden hose to water down their home.

It's unclear what led up to the fire.

