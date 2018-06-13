Mobile homes go up in flames in east Mesa area

A fire erupted in the East Valley and heavily damaged at least two mobile homes on Wednesday.

The flames started in the area of Broadway and Crismon roads around 2:30 p.m.

[RAW VIDEO: Mobile home fire in east Mesa]

Smoke could be seen for miles.

When our news helicopter original got there, it appeared the fire was mostly out, with only white smoke coming from two homes. However, the fire reignited and huge flames then started spreading.

Neighbors could be seen using a garden hose to water down their home.

It's unclear what led up to the fire.

Breaking# Our crews are in the area of Crismon and Broadway for a report of several mobile homes that are on fire. We are assisting Mesa Fire and Medical Department along with Rural Metro Fire Department. Expect delays in this area. pic.twitter.com/NdjigVjbMU — SFMD (@sfmd_az_gov) June 13, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.