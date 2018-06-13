Kittens down 1 of 9 nine lives after west Phoenix house fire

Andy Gallo said there are two litters. One group is about 6 weeks old. The other kittens are 2-3 weeks old. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Three of the kittens appear to be about 6 weeks old; the others look to be between 2 and 3 weeks old. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

While an AHS spokesman explained what happened, one of the older kittens spotted his sibling trying to escape the crate and get on TV. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A bunch of kittens dipped into their stash of nine lives Wednesday, but are happy to meow their tale thanks to firefighters from Phoenix and Glendale.

Crews from both cities responded to a house fire in the area of 67th and Campbell avenues.

“Firefighters arrived and found smoke and flames coming from a front bedroom and pressurized smoke pouring from the gable ends of the roof,” according to an email from the Phoenix Fire Department.

The family of six – a man, a woman and four children (all human) – got out safely before firefighters arrived on the scene. They told the crews about the helpless kittens, directing them to a box under the kitchen sink.

“Firefighters quickly found the kittens and brought them outside and provided them supplemental oxygen,” according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Andy Gallo, an Emergency Animal Medical Technician with the Arizona Humane Society, said the seven kittens are from two different litters. Mama cats were nowhere to be found.

“More than likely they ran out when the fire started,” he said, squirmy, mewling kitten in hand.?

“As we were taking care of the kittens, an adult dog came walking out the front door,” he said with a smile. “We got lucky that everybody looks healthy.”

[RAW VIDEO: "To find everybody healthy, I mean it's amazing."]

Gallo said three of the kittens appear to be about 6 weeks old. The others, much smaller, look to be 2 to 3 weeks old.

“You’re OK, “ he murmured to a tiny, very talkative baby. "You're all right."

Gallo said one of the older kittens was given oxygen for quite some time before he perked up.

“Now you wouldn’t even know anything was ever wrong with him,” he explained.Things could have gone very differently.

“When you come out on scenes like this, you never know what you’re gonna find,” Gallo said. “And to find everybody healthy, I mean it’s amazing. … When you see something like this, you get really excited.”

The kittens are in the care of the Arizona Humane Society and will be put up for adoption when they’re old enough.

[MORE: Pet and animal stories]

The human family will have to find another place to stay for now, but the Red Cross is helping them.

Other than the kittens needing some oxygen, no injuries were reported.

Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.

[MAP: 67th and Campbell avenues]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.