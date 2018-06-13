Arizona family 'sickened' over ER bill

Arizona family 'sickened' over ER billPosted: Updated:
Chandler man duped out of $6K for backyard project
After spray painting a few lines and dumping off some sand, the East Valley homeowner says the hired worker and his guys stopped showing up altogether.More >
Phoenix area consumer reimbursed for worthless gift cards
It's recommended that you use gift cards within a month of receiving them.More >
Consumers are turning to 'digital wallets'
Being a makeup artist is just one way Claudine Gallagher earns her income. But her payment doesn’t come in cash or check. She counts on a couple apps when it’s time for customers to settle up.More >
Consumer Reports reveals best June deals
There are deals to be had in June with several items usually on sale.More >
Update: Phoenix-area senior citizen gets vacation refund
“They weren't responding like they should have been but when 3 On Your Side got involved everything changed,” said Anna Bliss.More >
Woman discovers 'inactivity fees' on her gift cards
One billion dollars. That’s how much money it’s estimated that goes unused in gift cards every single year.More >
3 on Your Side recoups $4,700 during May
3 On Your Side continues to get your hard earned money back.More >
Update: Tempe homeowner finally gets $1,562 refund
A Tempe homeowner finally got her refund thanks to 3 On Your Side and Chase Bank.More >
Passengers' comfort 'takes flight'
No legroom, smaller seats, bad food…we’ve all heard the complaints, but the airlines are now working to create a healthier in-flight experience, adding things like organic food, in-flight exercise videos, even brain wave monitors to help with jet lag.More >
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
Arizona lawmaker says there 'aren’t enough white kids to go around’
"It will not be the country you were born into," Arizona State Rep. David Stringer said.More >
A Texas man felt sympathy for 55 immigrants discovered in a tractor-trailer. So he bought them all pizza
A Texas man felt sympathy for 55 immigrants discovered in a tractor-trailer. So he bought them all pizzaArmando Colunga was watching the news in San Antonio when he saw a report Tuesday night about authorities discovering 54 undocumented immigrants in the back of an 18-wheeler truck.More >Armando Colunga was watching the news in San Antonio when he saw a report Tuesday night about authorities discovering 54 undocumented immigrants in the back of an 18-wheeler truck.More >
Exhaust-ing ordeal: Woman gets her head stuck in tailpipe
A young woman endured an exhaust-ing ordeal when she got her head stuck in a truck's oversized tailpipe at a Minnesota music festival.More >
Arizona family 'sickened' over ER bill
Sam Seylar is 16 and despite a hard fall that broke his collarbone, he still likes skateboarding. "When I fell, my shoulder hit the ground first."More >
Man poops on another man in road rage episode, police say
He did what now?!More >
New video: Mesa PD officers mock suspect at hospital following violent arrest
In the videos, officers work to hog tie Jose Luis Conde after police said he resisted arrest. He can be heard saying "I can't breathe" with the officers on top of him.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
UPDATE: UA student who contracted rare disease overseas is returning home
A University of Arizona student is fighting a life-threatening illness abroad as her friends and family are working to bring her back home.More >
Chandler man duped out of $6K for backyard project
After spray painting a few lines and dumping off some sand, the East Valley homeowner says the hired worker and his guys stopped showing up altogether.More >
Mobile homes go up in flames in east Mesa area
When our news helicopter originally got there, it appeared the fire was mostly out, with only white smoke coming from two homes. However, the fire reignited and huge flames then started spreading.More >
Laptop stolen in Avondale contains photos of woman's late mother
A family on their way to Mexico said their car was broken into in Avondale. All of their vacation items were stolen, but something else a little more precious was also taken.More >
Arizona family 'sickened' over ER bill
Sam Seylar is 16 and despite a hard fall that broke his collarbone, he still likes skateboarding. "When I fell, my shoulder hit the ground first."More >
Mobile homes go up in flames in east Mesa area
When our news helicopter originally got there, it appeared the fire was mostly out, with only white smoke coming from two homes. However, the fire reignited and huge flames then started spreading.More >
Ige seeks payouts for victims of eruptions, but not everyone qualifies
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.More >
As NBA Draft approaches, Suns' McDonough keeps options open
Phoenix Suns general manager Ryan McDonough likely knows at this point who the Suns will select No. 1 overall in next Thursday’s NBA Draft. There’s a chance McDonough’s always known who the Suns will select No. 1 overall in next Thursday’s NBA Draft.More >
Warren Trent is currently employed by KTVK/KPHO-TV in Phoenix, Arizona as an investigative and consumer producer for 3 On Your Side, a unit that earned a 2013 Rocky Mountain Emmy nomination for a report on expired tires and a 2015 an Emmy nomination for a report called "Mattress Madness."
Warren previously did on-air reporting for the KTVK/KPHO-TV “Varsity Zone” sports show. Warren’s versatility continues to shine as he has worked on the assignment desk, as a news writer and as a field producer.
Warren is a seasoned television journalist whose progressive TV career began at 6ABC-TV in Philadelphia with "Action News," a favorite choice for millions of viewers for decades. While at 6ABC, Warren advanced through the ranks in unprecedented success as a sound technician, an assignment editor, a video editor, a sports producer, a bureau chief, a public affairs specialist and ultimately as programming producer. In his final role at 6ABC, Warren produced a top-rated, award-winning television news magazine show and also lead producer for the "High School Huddle" sports show. Warren has also been assigned to cover both global and national news stories.
In addition to broadcasting, Warren enjoys contributing to society as a mentor and volunteer. He is president of the Arizona Association of Black Journalists and a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.
Warren has also volunteered by serving on the board of directors for Image and Attitude, a New Jersey-based nonprofit specializing in self-sufficiency for women and has also served on the board for The VIP Project, which supports autism awareness.
Warren says it is an honor to serve on the NATAS Board of Governors to work with a diverse group of professionals dedicated to honoring and assisting current and future journalists.
And one little-known fact about Warren is that he taught himself how to juggle as a hobby.
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Questionable video released shows arrest involving Mesa PD
New body-cam video released by an attorney shows a questionable arrest made on a man in Mesa.More >
Video shows train slam into car in Flagstaff
Flagstaff police said the vehicle was sitting on the tracks near Ponderosa Parkway and Route 66 around 5:30 p.m. when the train struck it, dragging it several feet.More >
VIDEO: Financially wound at the ER
Doctor visits, medical exams, even lab tests. We all know health care is expensive. And when it comes to a trip to the emergency room, well that can get really pricey. A Valley man was shocked when he received the ER bill. He needed some help, so he contacted 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper.More >
Surprise Squad: Our biggest surprise ever!
He was told a Valley family wanted to adopt his family for Christmas. But a Payson veteran had no idea that the family adopting him was Arizona’s Family! If you would like to help out veterans go to AZHeroesToHometowns.org.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher charged with having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Brittany Zamora, a Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
