Benefit concert planned to aid families affected by Tinder Fire

The #TooToughForTinder benefit concert will be held on Saturday, June 23 (Source: Facebook)

Families affected by the destructive Tinder fire will soon have a little bit of relief thanks to efforts from the community.

A benefit concert for victims of the fire will be held on Saturday, June 23 at the Payson Rodeo Grounds.

The #TooToughForTinder Benefit Concert begins at 6 p.m., and gates open at 4 p.m.

Entrance will cost $20 and includes an event t-shirt.

All proceeds from the event will go to the United Way and will be used to help support families impacted by the Tinder Fire.

Carol Dykes, the Vice President of The United Way of Northern Arizona, noted on the event’s Facebook page that although the funds are managed by The United Way, 100 percent of the funds will be distributed to organizations providing assistance to residents.

“The purpose of the fund is to help people impacted by the fire to meet their basic needs and regain safety and stability,” Dykes wrote. “Specifically, the priority use is for individuals and families living in the communities impacted by the Tinder Fire who face economic hardship and who have sustained damage to their homes and property as a result of the fire. Funds may be used for basic needs such as food, shelter, clothing, transportation, home and property repairs to ensure safety and public health, or volunteer associated costs necessary to meet basic needs and home and property repairs.”

The concert will feature three bands, including Ripple Affect, Mogollon and Broken Toys Band.

The event will also include food trucks and a beer garden.

The Tinder Fire burned over 15,000 acres of land and left 33 families without homes and many others temporarily displaced.

Investigators with the U.S. Fire Service say the fire was sparked by an illegal campfire that had been abandoned.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.