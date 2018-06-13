Hidden hazards of open-water swimming

Hidden hazards of open-water swimmingPosted: Updated:
Arizona family 'sickened' over ER bill
Sam Seylar is 16 and despite a hard fall that broke his collarbone, he still likes skateboarding. "When I fell, my shoulder hit the ground first."
Police: Teen killed during game of ‘Russian roulette’ in abandoned home
A teenager found dead in an abandoned house in a Las Vegas suburb last week was killed during while engaging in "Russian roulette," investigators have concluded.
Arizona lawmaker says there 'aren’t enough white kids to go around’
"It will not be the country you were born into," Arizona State Rep. David Stringer said.
New video: Mesa PD officers mock suspect at hospital following violent arrest
In the videos, officers work to hog tie Jose Luis Conde after police said he resisted arrest. He can be heard saying "I can't breathe" with the officers on top of him.
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix
Police said no officers or suspects were injured in the shooting near 19th and Southern avenues.
Man gets 25 years for raping, impregnating 12-year-old girl
A Georgia man who pleaded guilty to raping and impregnating a 12-year-old relative will serve 25 years in prison.
A Texas man felt sympathy for 55 immigrants discovered in a tractor-trailer. So he bought them all pizza
A Texas man felt sympathy for 55 immigrants discovered in a tractor-trailer. So he bought them all pizza
Armando Colunga was watching the news in San Antonio when he saw a report Tuesday night about authorities discovering 54 undocumented immigrants in the back of an 18-wheeler truck.
New wildfire in central Arizona threatens 100 buildings
A couple of communities are on pre-evacuation notice due to a wildfire that is burning in the Coconino National Forest where the Tinder Fire burned earlier this year.
Trio of javelinas found on 4th floor of Fountain Hills condo under construction
Workers at a Fountain Hills condo construction site got quite a surprise Tuesday when they encountered a trio of furry squatters.
Man arrested after calling police to have his drugs tested
Douglas Kelly called the sheriff's office on Tuesday, asking them to test the drugs he bought a week earlier because he wanted to press charges against the person who sold them to him.
Former Chiefs linebacker praises Trump, says kneeling during anthem is 'disrespectful'
Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali spoke out on Twitter Wednesday about President Donald Trump and the issue of NFL players standing for the National Anthem.
Arizona native Kylee Cruz joined CBS 5 News as a reporter in August 2014. You can catch her reporting every morning on CBS 5's "Wake Up Arizona!" and 3TV's "Good Morning! Arizona." She's also a fill-in weather anchor.
Before working in Phoenix, Kylee spent three years reporting for KXLY in Spokane, WA During her time in the Inland Northwest, Kylee reported on a wide variety of topics from winter snowstorms to summer wildfires, and regularly filled in on the anchor desk. Kylee grew up in Yuma and graduated summa cum laude from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. While in college, Kylee covered her first big story in Tucson when Rep. Gabby Giffords was shot. She was selected as the Cronkite School’s Outstanding Graduate and was even the university’s Homecoming Queen her senior year. Growing up, Kylee always knew she wanted to be a reporter. When she was just 6, her neighbor started calling her "Cub Reporter" because she asked so many questions. That curiosity has only grown over the years! When Kylee’s not reporting, she loves traveling, home decorating and trying out unique restaurants. She’s a bit of a foodie! Kylee’s always looking for a good story. If you have an idea, email her at kylee.cruz@cbs5az.com.
New video: Mesa PD officers mock suspect at hospital following violent arrest
In the videos, officers work to hog tie Jose Luis Conde after police said he resisted arrest. He can be heard saying "I can't breathe" with the officers on top of him.
Committee approves Phoenix PD emergency request for officer-involved shooting study
A city subcommittee approved the emergency study. Now city council will have to decide if they'll sign off on it.
22-year-old woman hit, killed crossing mid-block in Phoenix
Police said impairment does not appear to be a factor for the driver.
Off-duty nurse aids woman following hit-and-run crash in Phoenix, police say
The woman suffered mouth and rib injuries but is expected to survive.
The woman suffered mouth and rib injuries but is expected to survive.More >
VIDEO: Questionable video released shows arrest involving Mesa PD
New body-cam video released by an attorney shows a questionable arrest made on a man in Mesa.
VIDEO: Financially wound at the ER
Doctor visits, medical exams, even lab tests. We all know health care is expensive. And when it comes to a trip to the emergency room, well that can get really pricey. A Valley man was shocked when he received the ER bill. He needed some help, so he contacted 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper.
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning.
Video shows train slam into car in Flagstaff
Flagstaff police said the vehicle was sitting on the tracks near Ponderosa Parkway and Route 66 around 5:30 p.m. when the train struck it, dragging it several feet.
VIDEO: 3 javelinas take up residence on 4th floor of condos under construction
A trio of javelinas took up residence on the fourth floor of a condo complex that is under construction in Fountain Hills.
VIDEO: Arizona lawmaker accused of making racist remarks
Arizona State Rep. David Stringer in a video posted Tuesday night on social media warned voters that immigration represents an "existential threat" to the country.
