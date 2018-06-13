Hidden hazards of open-water swimming

Swimming in open water is very different than in a pool. (Source: 123rf.com)

Many Arizonans beat the heat each summer by jumping into the pool or spending time at the lake, but it’s not always fun and games!

Drownings are far too common in Arizona. According to Children's Safety Zone, there's been 57 water incidents in Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties just this year. Sadly, 20 people died including eight under the age of 5.

[SPECIAL SECTION: GMAZ]

While drownings in pools get the most attention, nationwide more actually happen in open water. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, 43% of children and teens drown in open water compared to 38% in pools.

[RELATED: 6 life-saving pool rules to keep your children safe this summer]

[READ MORE: Heading to a pool? Follow these safety tips for a safe swim]

Safe Kids Worldwide also found 1,002 children drowned in 2016 while roughly 7,000 more went to the emergency room for a drowning scare.

Swimming in the open water is much different than a backyard pool. Open water can be choppy and have a current or undertow. It’s important to know the difference and teach your children about the hidden hazards of swimming in a lake or river.

[MORE: Safety expert warns about popular children's swim toy]

The Peoria Fire Department wants people to consider the following tips next time they head out to the lake.

Never swim near the back of the boat

Check the weather since windy conditions can lead to choppy water and boats can overturn

Children under 14 should always wear a life jacket even if they're a strong swimmer

Never dive head first into the open water

Know the difference between open water and pools

Always have constant eye-to-eye supervision with children around water

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.