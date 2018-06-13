Jaime's Local Love: Wren House Brewing Company uses local malt in nature collaboration

Wren House Brewing Company is the passion project of Bill Hammond, Drew Pool and brewmaster Preston Thoeny.

Thoeny was making beer in Montana when a childhood friend from Arizona told him about this opportunity and called him back home to brew beer.

Wren House Brewing Company opened its doors in summer 2015 with the goal to provide the community with excellent beers and world-class service.

Part of this commitment to a high standard is to continue to learn and grow. That is why when The Nature Conservancy approached with a plan to grow and malt beer locally, the guys were excited to be a part of the endeavor.

Sinagua Malt in Campe Verde was formed in partnership with The Nature Conservancy and Hauser &Hauser Farms as part of an effort to keep water in the Verde River because spring barley uses less water than other crops.

Wren House is now using the local malt in its beers.

Where's Wally?, the newest addition to the "Wally" series, is a triple IPA brewed entirely with local malt and local wheat.

Good Boy Wally was the first in the series, which has been a hit, in November 2017. Bad Boy Wally was released in January. Sad Boy Wally followed in March. Now it's time for No. 4 -- Where's Wally?

The Where's Wally can release, guaranteed to be their biggest yet, will help draw attention to the multi-tiered project that will help provide Arizona breweries with grain, and, at the same time, help to preserve the Verde River.

Wren House Brewing is celebrating its third anniversary this week with specials every day and a can release at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 16. Check Wren House Brewing's social media for updates on each day's events.

Wren House Brewing Co

2125 N. 24th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85008

(602) 244-9184