YCSO: Prescott Valley man shot outside pawn shop

Troy Mobley, 30 (left), Skyler Beveridge, 21 (middle), Zachary Bowling, 22 (right) suspects YCSO says are connected to the shooting of a Prescott Valley man. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot outside a pawn shop in Prescott Valley.

YCSO detectives were called to the scene and are investigating the shooting as an attempted murder. The victim was flown from a local hospital to a Phoenix-area hospital.

Detectives are searching for three suspects who they say are involved in the incident.

YCSO named the suspects as Troy Mobley, 30 of Phoenix, Skyler Beveridge, 21 of Prescott Valley and Zachary Bowling, 22 of Mayer.

Mobley has brown hair, hazel eyes, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. Beveridge has brown hair, hazel eyes, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and she weighs 180 pounds. Bowling has blond/strawberry hair, blue eyes, is 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs 195 pounds.

YCSO said a possible suspect vehicle described as a white 2001 Pontiac was found unoccupied near the Prescott Valley Civic Center.

A second suspect vehicle has been identified but not located. It is described as a 2006 green Toyota Tundra with a DeWalt brand toolbox in the bed with Arizona license plate AZA2659.

YCSO said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects or vehicle is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (928) 771-3260. YCSO says if you see these suspects to call 911.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.