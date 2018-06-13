SLIDESHOW: Most blissful destinations for wellness travel

Sedona, Wailea, Hawley and Park City are among the top 10 wellness destinations in the United States, according to TripAdvisor. (Source: TripAdvisor)

The city of Sedona has been named one of the top wellness destinations in the world by TripAdvisor.

The travel planning site announced today their picks for top zen destinations where travelers can retreat to focus on mindfulness and self-care.

[APP USERS: Click/tap here to view slideshow]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.