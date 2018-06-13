As Seen on GMAZ: Wednesday, June 13

Diamondbacks Father's Day game festivities and food

The D-backs will celebrate Father's Day this Sunday with an afternoon game vs. New York Mets at 1:10 p.m. at Chase Field. The first 15,000 dads will receive a D-backs Father's Day Hawaiian Shirt, courtesy of Tyson Foods. Dads are also invited to run the bases after the game, along with kids 15 and younger. The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation will donate $1 to Phoenix Children's Hospital for every dad and kid that crosses home plate.

D-backs players and on-field personnel will wear blue-themed items, including special caps and socks. Father's Day game-used items will be available for purchase at D-backs Authentics beginning June 29 to benefit the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation. The Chase Field Team Shop will have Father's Day themed items available as well as the on-field cap and socks available for purchase. Also available in the Chase Field Team Shop, fans can purchase a bottle of Jack Daniel's Single Barrel and get it engraved for free with the 20th anniversary logo or "A" logo and add a special Father's Day message. In addition, D-backs alum Augie Ojeda will sign autographs and take photos with fans from 12-1 p.m. in the Team Shop.

Fans can also enjoy food items exclusive to Father's Day and will only be available on Sunday inside Chase Field:

Apple Pie Chimichanga - A slice of apple pie stuffed inside of a flour tortilla, fried crisp and rolled in cinnamon sugar and topped with chocolate sauce, caramel sauce and whipped cream will be available at Sizzle & Cheese at section 105

Sausage & Pepper Nachos - Garlic-parmesan flatbread chips topped with Italian sausage, onions, bell peppers, marinara, Monterrey Jack and mozzarella cheese sauce will be available at Red Hot Grill at section 118 and A-Zona Street Tacos

Bacon Beer Cheeseburger - Ground chuck burger, beer cheese, bacon, onion rings and barbecue sauce on a toasted pretzel roll will be available at Sizzle & Cheese at section 105 and Burger Burger

Lemon Shandy- Light Lager, fresh squeezed lemonade, lemon wheel garnish will be available at each Father 's Day food location

The D-backs will give away 20,000 Pro-State Mini Bat keychains as fans exit the stadium in support of D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall's Pro-State Foundation. For the third consecutive year, Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) has teamed up with the Derrick Hall Pro-State Foundation, to distribute prostate cancer awareness literature, including customized brochures, and branded giveaways to fans at all 69 MiLB home games on Father's Day. Teams will feature a personalized public service announcement from Hall, a prostate cancer survivor, and incorporate other prostate cancer informational messaging into their gameday programming. In addition, each team will recognize an outstanding father in its local community or someone who is battling or has survived prostate cancer.

The Derrick Hall Pro-State Foundation, a certified 501(c)(3) organization, was founded in January 2013 by Hall as a comprehensive tool for those who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer and their families to help them understand the challenges and choices they face. According to the American Cancer Society, nearly one in every six men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime and almost 250,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. It is the second-leading cause of cancer death in American men. Fans are encouraged to donate to the Derrick Hall Pro-State Foundation at www.dbacks.com/donate.

The Wildlife World Zoo: Bobcat

Bobcat Facts:

North American cat ranges from southern Canada to central Mexico, including most of the contiguous United States.

The bobcat is an adaptable predator that inhabits wooded areas, as well as semidesert, urban edge, forest edge, and swampland environments. It remains in some of its original range, but populations are vulnerable to local extinction ("extirpation") by coyotes and domestic animals.

It has distinctive black bars on its forelegs and a black-tipped, stubby tail, from which it derives its name.

Though the bobcat prefers rabbits and hares, it hunts insects, chickens, geese and other birds, small rodents, and deer. Prey selection depends on location and habitat, season, and abundance.

Like most cats, the bobcat is territorial and largely solitary, although with some overlap in home ranges.

It uses several methods to mark its territorial boundaries, including claw marks and deposits of urine or feces.

The gestation period of about two months.

Although bobcats have been hunted extensively by humans, both for sport and fur, their population has proven resilient though declining in some areas.

Its spotted patterning acts as camouflage. The ears are black-tipped and pointed, with short, black tufts.

The face appears wide due to ruffs of extended hair beneath the ears. Bobcat eyes are yellow with black pupils. The nose of the bobcat is pinkish-red, and it has a base color of gray or yellowish- or brownish-red on its face, sides, and back. The pupils are round, black circles and will widen during nocturnal activity to maximize light reception. The cat has sharp hearing and vision, and a good sense of smell. It is an excellent climber, and swims when it needs to, but normally avoids water.

The adult bobcat is 18.7 to 49.2 in long from the head to the base of the tail, averaging 32.6 in; the stubby tail adds 3.5 to 7.9 in and its "bobbed" appearance gives the species its name.

Adult males can range in weight from 14 to 40 lbs., with an average of 21 lbs.; females at 8.8 to 33.7 lbs., with an average of 15 lbs.

The bobcat is muscular, and its hind legs are longer than its front legs, giving it a bobbing gait.

The bobcat is crepuscular. It keeps on the move from three hours before sunset until about midnight, and then again from before dawn until three hours after sunrise. Each night, it moves from 2 to 7 mi along its habitual route. This behavior may vary seasonally, as bobcats become more diurnal during fall and winter in response to the activity of their prey, which are more active during the day in colder weather.

The bobcat is able to survive for long periods without food but eats heavily when prey is abundant. During lean periods, it often preys on larger animals on which it can kill and return to feed later. The bobcat hunts by stalking its prey and then ambushing it with a short chase or pounce.

The bobcat is an opportunistic predator that, unlike the more specialized Canada lynx, readily varies its prey selection.

The average bobcat lifespan is 7 years long and rarely exceeds 10 years. The oldest wild bobcat on record was 16 years old, and the oldest captive bobcat lived to be 32.

Bobcat tracks show four toes without claw marks, due to their retractable claws. The tracks can range in size from 1 to 3 in

The adult bobcat has few predators other than humans, although it may be killed in interspecific conflict. Cougars and gray wolves can kill adult bobcats, a behavior repeatedly observed in Yellowstone National Park. Coyotes have killed adult bobcats and kittens.

As a whole their numbers are stable, but they are listed as endangered in some states.

Urbanization can result in the fragmentation of contiguous natural landscapes into patchy habitat within an urban area. Animals that live in these fragmented areas often have reduced movement between the habitat patches, which can lead to reduced gene flow and pathogen transmission between patches. Animals such as the bobcat are particularly sensitive to fragmentation because of their large home ranges. They are also hunted for their fur and sport

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

Local Love: Wren House Brewery

Wren House Brewing Company opened its doors in the summer of 2015. Ever since then, they have strived to provide their community with excellent beers and world class service. Part of this commitment to a high standard is to continue to learn and grow. That is why, when The Nature Conservancy approached with a plan to grow and malt beer locally, they were excited to be a part of the endeavor. With the high-quality product coming out of Sinagua Malt thanks to the dedication of the local farmers and maltsters, Wren House has begun to use the local malt in their beers. This is the case with Where's Wally? a Triple IPA brewed entirely with local malt and local wheat. The can release, guaranteed to be their biggest yet, will help to draw attention to the multi-tiered project that will help provide Arizona Breweries with grain, and at the same time, help to preserve the Verde River.

Wren House Brewing Co

2125 N 24th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008.

Phone: (602) 244-9184

Free Swim Classes for Babies

Come join us in learning the simple building blocks that provide a lifetime of confidence in the water. Research has shown that a supportive, loving touch gives the feeling of attachment, commitment, and connection. The aquatic environment is an ideal medium for these warm, personal interactions. Once you register for a class, come the same day and time until your baby turns 6 months old!

Baby Splash

Splash, Play, Learn. Being in the water with your little one is an amazing and rewarding experience

Ages 8 weeks - 5 months

9 babies (with adults) per class

30-minute class, 1 x per week

FREE - (One Time $25 Joining Fee)

Class Focus:

Introduction to water safety skills

Child bonding

Water acclimation

Comfort and balance in the water

Three Valley Locations:

Hubbard Family Swim School-Phoenix

13832 N 32nd St #100, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Phone: (602) 971-4044

Hubbard Family Swim School-Peoria

8402 West Thunderbird Rd. Suite B103

Peoria, AZ, 85381

Phone: (602) 971-4044

Hubbard Family Swim School-Mesa

Mesa Riverview, Suite 101

1061 North Dobson Rd. Mesa, AZ, 85201

Phone:(602) 971-4044

Make a statement this summer with bold prints and patterns.

From fruit prints, to rainbow stripes, tropical florals and even camo. Summer style is all about the prints.

Get ready to step away from the neutrals we see in fall and winter; summer is here, and prints are everywhere

Bright stripes, tropical florals and fruits are some of the most popular prints for summer

"Look at me" prints are a summer staple, but they've been updated for 2018

Scottsdale Quarter

15059 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 270-8123

Girls night out in San Diego's Little Italy

It's the hottest neighborhood right now in San Diego and we are showing off all that's new and exciting!

Hotel Republic

Newly renovated, former W Hotel. From the picture-perfect rooftop bar to the sea-inspired guest rooms, the hotel republic embodies San Diego’s laid-back ethos. Here guests discover a dynamic home base from which to explore this pacific coast city's beaches, boardwalks, bars, and more.

Hotel Republic takes design cues from San Diego's oceanside location, with lofty ceilings and chandeliers made from reclaimed driftwood. Coastal inspiration continues in the guest rooms, furnished in contemporary neutral tones accented by blue tie-dyed pillows.

Piazza Della Famiglia

The Piazza della Famiglia opened in March of 2018. Visitors and residents can stroll through the 10,000-square-foot European-style piazza on W. Date Street, connecting India and Columbia Streets. A beautiful tiled fountain sits at the East side of the Piazza and tables and chairs with umbrellas line the cobblestone streetinviting the public to take in the beautiful scene and San Diego Bay views over lunch, coffee or a gathering with friends and family. Piazza della Famiglia is located in the "heart" of Little Italy and is dedicated to the past, present, and future families of the Little Italy neighborhood. It has become a central community gathering place to host farmers' markets, concerts, cultural events, and more.

Piazza della Famiglia is developed by H.G. Fenton Company. The project is a mix of public, residential, retail and restaurant space, including 125 apartment homes over 16,000 square feet of retail and restaurants on the ground levels surrounding the Piazza. The first businesses on the ground floor of the piazza will be opened in June of 2018.

Born and Raised

Spacious, modern destination for high-end steak & cocktails with glitzy decor & a rooftop patio.

Born and Raised, the midcentury, art deco-inspired steakhouse, located in San Diego's Little Italy, seats 250 in the 10,000 square foot space and is still one of the hardest reservations in town. Chef Jason McLeod, of San Diego's hottest restaurant group CH Projects, highlights some of the greatest hits from time-honored steakhouses and also rolls out the cart for tableside preparations as well as menu items for two, such as Lobster Thermidor, Beef Wellington, 21-Day Dry-Aged Duck and Côte de Boeuf. Born and Raised also features a swanky rooftop level with panoramic views with a second cocktail bar and a garden-inspired outdoor dining area that serves the same menu as downstairs.

False Idol

Trendy tiki bar located within Craft & Commerce, serving strong drinks in tropical surrounds.

False Idol is an intimate and bona fide tiki bar hidden behind CH Projects' restaurant and bar, Craft and Commerce. Decked out with vintage tiki memorabilia, guests enter to a grotto complete with a waterfall and a real flaming volcano, in addition to the ceiling being strung with puffer fish and colorful glass buoy balls while the bar surface is covered with custom masks and carvings of "false idols" immersing guests in the theme. CH Projects Beverage Director Anthony Schmidt has crafted a menu spanning Polynesian classics to more modern interpretations all served in custom made Tiki mugs.

Paradise Point- San Diego

There's a place in San Diego where you can sleep, eat and play and never have to leave the island. Paradise Point Resort and Spa features more than 450 newly renovated bungalow style rooms on its own island.

Located on the sparkling waters of San Diego's Mission Bay, Paradise Point will complete a comprehensive renovation to all 462 bungalow-style guest rooms in May.

The destination's quintessential waterfront resort will offer travelers completely newly refreshed accommodations featuring new California-coastal decor and furnishings, sleek refurbished bathrooms, high-tech capabilities, and more.

The 44-acre island hotel located minutes from downtown San Diego and next to SeaWorld.

Ideally situated for family getaways, romantic escapes and memorable events, Paradise Point offers five dining venues including signature restaurant Tidal, an award-winning spa, a full-service marina for water sports, and a variety of recreational activities including surfing, biking, tennis and beach bonfires on the sand.

Paradise Point Hotel

1404 Vacation Road San Diego, CA 92109

Reservations: 800-344-2626

Phone: 858-240-4913

