Sedona named top global wellness destination

The city of Sedona has been named one of the top wellness destinations in the world by TripAdvisor.

The travel planning site announced its picks on Tuesday for top zen destinations where travelers can retreat to focus on mindfulness and self-care.

The destinations were selected based on the greatest amount of related search terms on Trip Advisor to help travelers rejuvenate with spas, retreats and healthy restaurants.

The announcement comes as wellness tourism is becoming a growing trend, with 25-percent of travelers saying they plan to take a wellness trip within the next year, according to a recent poll on TripAdvisor’s Facebook.

The site also listed top-rated spas, hotels, restaurants and wellness experiences for each location.

In Sedona, travelers can relax at the Adobe Grand Villas starting at $339 per night. Those seeking wellness experiences can partake in the Sedona Soul Tour or grab a bite at Paleo Brio Healthy Kitchen.

The list of wellness destinations for travelers looking to improve their spiritual or physical health or just an escape for digital detox included top cities both nationally and globally.

The most blissful destinations in the United States include:

1. Sedona, Arizona

2. Hawley, Pennsylvania

3. Ojai, California

4. Amelia Island, Florida

5. Calistoga, California

6. Lenox, Massachusetts

7. Palm Springs, California

8. Park City, Utah

9. Stowe, Vermont

10. Wailea, Hawaii

Sedona is the only U.S. city to have also made the list for the top wellness destinations globally. TripAdvisor's other global selections include:

1. Bali, Indonesia

2. Rishikesh, India

3. Sedona, Arizona, U.S.

4. Hepburn Springs, Australia

5. Ko Samui, Thailand

6. Costa Rica

7. Goa, India

8. Zermatt, Switzerland

9. Maldives

10. Ibiza, Spain

“For travelers looking to improve their spiritual or physical health, or just an escape for digital detox, these destinations offer a wide variety of peaceful accommodations and experiences to revitalize the soul,” said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, wellness tourism accounted for $563 billion in 2015, and is expected to grow to $808 billion by 2020.

