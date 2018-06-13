Banner Health to build new hospital in Chandler

Banner Health will begin construction on a new medical center in the Southeast Valley. It will be the first Chandler hospital for the non-profit health care system.

The four-story, 240,000-square-foot hospital will be located on the southeast corner of Alma School Road and Loop 202 Santan Freeway. It will be adjacent to the existing Banner Health Center in Chandler, and will help fulfill the health care needs of area residents, including those who reside in Ahwatukee, Chandler and Gilbert.

The Southeast Valley is one of the fastest growing segments in Maricopa County, with Chandler and Gilbert representing a significant portion of the growth. The growth rate in these communities is out-pacing that of the rest of the Phoenix metropolitan area and will require additional health care services, Banner Health says.

“We want to provide convenient care that is close to home for our patients and their families,” said Becky Kuhn, Banner’s chief operating officer. “Chandler and the surrounding Southeast Valley is growing fast and we want to make sure our patients and health plan members have care when and where they need it.”

The hospital, which has not yet been named, is expected to open in the fall of 2020 and represents an investment of more than $150 million. It will open with approximately 120 beds, and offer imaging, surgery, labor and delivery, intensive care and an emergency room. The hospital will have room for expansion as the community needs require more services.

