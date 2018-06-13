WHOA! Video shows train slam into car in Flagstaff

A driver in Flagstaff survived, but their car met its end Tuesday when it was slammed by a train on the tracks.

Flagstaff police said the vehicle was sitting on the tracks near Ponderosa Parkway and Route 66 around 5:30 p.m. when the train struck it, dragging it several feet.

Another driver behind the tracks, Gavin McDermaid, witnessed the whole crash and even captured it on video.

It is unclear whether the driver was in the car at the time of the crash, but no one was hurt, police said. It is also unclear whether the car broke down on the tracks or whether the driver stopped there intentionally.

