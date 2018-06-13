Attorney believed to be Dwight Jones' intended target during murder spree breaks silence

Valley killing spree suspect Dwight Jones killed six people before turning the gun on himself. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Elizabeth Feldman said she thought the suspect was Dwight Jones after hearing two paralegals were killed in her office. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Elizabeth Feldman, the attorney believed to be who Valley killing spree suspect Dwight Jones was targeting at a Scottsdale law office, broke her silence Tuesday.

Laura Anderson and Veleria Sharp were two paralegals who lost their lives to a man who meant to kill somebody else.

“They (the police) asked me and the first person I thought of was Dwight,” said attorney Elizabeth Feldman.

Years ago, Feldman represented Connie Jones during her divorce and child custody battle with her ex Dwight, the man suspected of murdering six victims tied to that bitter case.

Feldman was not at her office that Friday, but her two good friends and paralegals were, Anderson and Sharp. They were gunned down by Jones instead, police said.

Anderson had worked at the law office for more than 10 years. Feldman was close with her family.

“We watched our children grow together. In fact, her oldest daughter would nanny for my daughter at times,” said Feldman.

And Sharp had moved to Arizona with her family about a year ago, and now leaves behind her husband and two young children. Their murders came a day after Jones killed Dr. Steven Pitt, who Feldman had requested Dwight to see due to his history of domestic violence and mental health problems, police said.

And when she talked with police, that's when she knew she may have been the intended target.

“They asked me about any cases and at that time they said any cases connected to Dr. Pitt. And the only one I had had, that there was any violence, was Dwight,” said Feldman.

And while some have blamed the court system for failing these victims because Dwight had a history of making serious threats, Feldman said she believes the fault lies somewhere else, with our state policymakers.

“He was arrested in a violent episode with a gun. How somebody like that can continue to possess guns and possess them legally, that’s I think where we need to start,” said Feldman.

Feldman’s involvement with this case was many years ago, but Connie revealed Tuesday that Dwight had told her he would wait years to get his revenge, when her defenses were down.

