Fourth victim dies months after driver jumps curb and strikes Canadian visitors in Fountain Hills

MCSO said Alex Bashaw was driving a 1998 gold Ford Explorer when he hit the two couples. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The only surviving victim from a horrible crash in Fountain Hills has passed away from his injuries in his home country of Canada, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

[ORIGINAL STORY: 3 hit, killed by car that jumped curb in Fountain Hills]

The fourth victim to pass away, Ronald Doornbos, was married to Patti Lou Doornbos, who was killed in the crash on March 13 while the couple was sightseeing at the iconic fountain near Saguaro and Palisades boulevards in Fountain Hills.

[RELATED: Sisters remember Canadian woman hit, killed by driver in Fountain Hills]

The Doorbos and two other victims, Karen and Robert Bonta, were also killed.

[RELATED: MCSO IDs 4 victims hit by SUV in Fountain Hills]

Ronald Doornbos was flown back to Canada in critical condition for treatment after the crash. A family member confirmed his death with Canadian media on Tuesday.

It is unclear whether the driver, Alex Bashaw, will be charged in the four deaths.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.