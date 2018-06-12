AZ Cardinals give heart-felt farewell to staff member being deployed

The Arizona Cardinals gave a heart-felt goodbye to a kitchen staff member who is being deployed. (Source: Arizona Cardinals)

The Arizona Cardinals showed their appreciation for a kitchen staff member who is about to be deployed overseas.

Leo Longoria is a member of the Arizona Army National Guard and is scheduled to head to his assignment on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday morning, he thought he was stopping by Cardinals' headquarters in Tempe to say farewell to his co-workers.

But head coach Steve Wilks had a different idea.

He brought the entire Cardinals team to the cafeteria where Longoria was and started chanting "Leo" in unison. They also gave him a round of applause.

Wilks gave him some camo gear that has the Cardinals' logo. Members of the team then shook his hand.

Longoria couldn't believe the gesture.

"It shows I have a caring place where I work and that's amazing," Longoria said. "Seeing all the guys out there, going through all this, that was awesome. It warmed my heart, best way to put it."

Wilks said Longoria's job will be waiting for him when he gets back.

Specialist Leo Longoria is an integral member of the Cardinals kitchen staff and in the Arizona Army National Guard. He is being deployed this evening. This morning, he thought he was stopping by Cards HQ to bid farewell to his coworkers. The team had something else in mind. pic.twitter.com/PuhQrCkauV — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) June 12, 2018

