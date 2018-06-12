Summer child care costs strain Arizona families

The Boys and Girls Clubs offer day camps during the summer for only $60 per week per child, with specials offered. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona ranks among the least affordable states in the nation in terms of summer child care costs, according to a recent report.

It comes from the left-leaning Center for American Progress, listing Arizona as the third least-affordable state.

According to the report, which uses data from the Afterschool Alliances "After 3 PM" survey, a typical Arizona family of four spends $4,382 on summer child care. That's 33 percent of the income earned during the summer by average Arizona families of four.

It's a struggle Phoenix mother Adrianna Villegas knows well.

"Prices were super high," Villegas said.

The mother of three says programs cost anywhere from $300 to $400 per week for all of her kids to attend.

"And I was just like, that's not in my budget whatsoever," Villegas said.

But John Patris-Browne of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix says parents do have options.

"It's typically the best-kept secret in the neighborhood," Patris-Browne said.

The Boys and Girls Clubs offer day camps during the summer for only $60 per week per child, with specials offered.

The YMCA also offers budget-friendly summer day camps, as do many cities around the Valley.

