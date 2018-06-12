Arizona students call for gun control on Pulse anniversary

Participants spread out on the floor of the Executive Tower for 49 minutes, one for each shooting victim. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dozens participated in a "die-in" at the state Capitol in hopes of getting stricter gun laws passed. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

About 30 students gathered at the Arizona state Capitol for a “die-in” on the second anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

March for Our Lives Arizona organized the event Tuesday in honor of those killed at the Florida nightclub and to call for a special session on gun control. Participants spread out on the floor of the Executive Tower for 49 minutes, one for each shooting victim.

Members of Patriot Movement AZ repeatedly interrupted and shouted over the young speakers at the protest

In the past, the group has brought guns to rallies at the Legislature to protest demonstrations they disagree with.

Two months ago, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey denounced the group after posing for a picture with them at an event.

At the time the photograph was taken the governor said he did not know who they were.

Ducey had proposed a school safety bill earlier this year. That plan would increase mental and behavioral health resources for schools. It would also create a new way to petition courts to prevent a dangerous individual from accessing guns. But the Legislature adjourned without passing the plan.

Ducey said Tuesday he wouldn’t bring lawmakers back if they wouldn’t take action.

