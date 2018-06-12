Toddler hospitalized after nearly drowning in pool in Gilbert

Aerial video shows there was a fence around the pool. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A family member then performed CPR on him. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A toddler was pulled from a pool in Gilbert. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he nearly drowned in Gilbert, firefighters said.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday near McQueen and Warner roads.

Firefighters said the boy was pulled from the pool and a family member then performed CPR on him.

Fire crews arrived and they took him to the hospital. He was breathing on his own, officials said.

It's unclear what led up to him being found in the water.

Aerial video shows there was a fence around the pool.

