The importance of getting enough Vitamin D

Vitamin D is one of the more important nutrients that our body needs, according to Sarah Quinn, owner and Nurse Practitioner at Arcadia Wellness Center.

Living in Arizona, even though we have a lot of sun, it does not mean we automatically have the adequate amount of Vitamin D we need with optimal levels.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather]

The studies out right now are finding that we need to have optimized Vitamin D on the high end of normal. The benefits when getting adequate levels are a decrease in fatigue, better memory and clear thinking, stronger immune system, protection against cancer, and bone health.

Many people in Arizona are deficient due to the desire not to be outside during the heat, concerns about skin cancer, and the difficulty in getting high levels by fortified foods.

If you have any symptoms such as fatigue, memory issues, immune weakness or weak bones, you may have a deficiency in Vitamin D. Talking to your wellness provider and getting lab work can help determine if you need supplementation. Often people need prescription strength Vitamin D to optimize their levels to correct symptoms and feel better.

If you’re concerned about your hormone levels, including Vitamin D, a quick blood test could provide important insight.

Arcadia Wellness Center specializes in hormone replacement therapies and could help make sure you feel your best.

Visit www.arcadiawellnesscenter.com for more information.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.