Two Phoenix police officers injured in altercation in 7-11 parking lot

Phoenix Fire Department crews have treated and transported two Phoenix police officers with minor injuries to a local hospital.

The officers were involved in an altercation in the parking lot of the 7-11 at 33rd Ave and Bell Road.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One civilian was also transported with minor injuries to the hospital.

Witnesses say that a man at the scene had been getting violent with a woman. That's when someone called police.

When officers arrived, they got into an altercation with the man.

Phoenix police will be handling the investigation.

