Judge accepts plea agreement in deadly Tempe road rage case

Yue Jiang's father, Yiyong, glared and pointed at Davis before talking to the judge and shouted in Chongqing, a dialect of the Chinese language, "How inhumane you were to brutally murder my only daughter!" (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

On Tuesday, the judge accepted that plea deal, even after hearing emotional statements from family members who traveled to Arizona all the way from China. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to Tempe police, Davis shot and killed Arizona State University student Yue Jiang of China, after rear-ending the back of her car on January 18, 2016. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A judge moved ahead with a plea deal for the suspect involved in a deadly road rage incident in 2016. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Despite emotional pleas from the victim's family, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Warren Granville will move forward with the sentencing of Holly Davis.

According to Tempe police, Davis shot and killed Arizona State University student Yue Jiang of China, after rear-ending the back of her car on January 18, 2016. Jiang's boyfriend was sitting next to her.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Police: Woman arrested in deadly road rage shooting was 'planning to engage in violence' (Jan. 16, 2016)]

Davis was originally charged with first-degree murder, but a few months ago, the prosecutor and her attorney came to a plea deal of second-degree murder that would result in a mandatory 25-year prison sentence.

On Tuesday, Granville accepted that plea deal, even after hearing emotional statements from family members who traveled to Arizona all the way from China.

"Please, our honorable judge, no less than first-degree murder and life imprisonment," said Jiang's cousin, Katherine Xu, who doesn't think the plea bargain is fair. "All we want to do is protect the whole society and fight for the justice for my cousin."

[RELATED: Family of ASU student killed in road rage opposes plea deal with accused murderer]

Jiang's father, Yiyong, glared and pointed at Davis before talking to the judge and shouted in Chongqing, a dialect of the Chinese language, "How inhumane you were to brutally murder my only daughter!"

Once he finished his statement to the judge through a translator, he turned to Davis once again and shouted in his language, "You monster! Tell me why you murdered my daughter!"

[RELATED: Makeshift memorial honors slain ASU student (Jan. 18, 2016)]

The emotion wasn't enough to change Granville's mind.

"Having considered the family's comments today, I will not withdraw the acceptance of the plea agreement that was entered in on Feb. 23 and I affirm the sentencing for Friday," said Granville.

[RELATED: PD: Road rage suspect left note: 'I want to be burned.' (Jan. 19, 2016)]

The sentencing hearing for Davis is Friday at 10 a.m.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.