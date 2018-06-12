'I felt that I had a personal terrorist.' Ex-wife of killing spree suspect Dwight Jones speaks out

Connie Jones (flanked by her current husband and her divorce attorney) speaks out about her ex-husband, killing spree suspect Dwight Jones (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"We know we were the primary targets of Dwight Jones and we are grateful to be alive."

The ex-wife of killing spree suspect Dwight Jones is breaking her silence.

Connie Jones spoke out at a news conference in Flagstaff on Tuesday.

Accompanied by her current husband and her divorce attorney, Jones painted a picture of a woman who has been living in fear of a man she calls "a maniac."

"I really have been on high alert for nine years," she said. "I felt that I had a personal terrorist."

Connie Jones' current husband, Richard Anglin, a former police detective, says his family has been forced to resort to elaborate measures to keep Connie and her son safe from a 'deeply troubled" Dwight Jones.

"It was my job to protect both Connie and her son," he said. "We had three safe houses, countless rental cars. We had attack-trained dogs that we had to bring in, 24-hour security. Dwight Jones repeated tried to get through our security, but he was never able to gain access to the family. But it wasn't because he didn't try."

For nine years, Anglin said they had to be vigilant even during everyday activities like going to the movies or to the grocery store.

"You don't go to the movie theatre and sit in the front row of the middle. You have to sit in the back. You don't go to the grocery store without security with you," he said. "You couldn't do anything you would normally do. You had to anticipate what would happen, because they were married for over 20 years and he understood what this family did and what their traditions were.

Connie's former husband, Dwight Jones, is the man believed to be behind a six-murder crime spree in three different cities -- Phoenix, Scottsdale and Fountain Hills -- over the course of several days.

Jones shot and killed himself at a Scottsdale hotel as police closed in on him.

Jones’ victims included a well-known forensic psychiatrist who testified against him in court in 2010, two paralegals who worked for the law office that represented the suspect’s wife, a marriage-and-divorce counselor who was apparently targeted in a case of mistaken identity and another man and woman in Fountain Hills, authorities said.

Connie filed for divorce in 2009 because she feared for her safety and the safety of their only child.

During the 20-year marriage between Connie and Dwight, he was accused of physically abusing his wife countless times, including one incident where he fractured her sternum in 2007, according to the couple's divorce records.

The breaking point appeared to come two years later, when Jones attacked Connie in front of their child, "backing the mother into a wall, pushing and hitting her in the face with his forearm," documents said.

That night, according to court paperwork, Dwight threatened to kill his wife, saying "the police would find her at the bottom of the pool."

During Tuesday's news conference, Connie Jones said her husband told her if she left him, he would kill her. She says he also threatened to take their child to Mexico. Connie said Dwight said he would wait "years' if necessary to get back at her and would wait until her defenses were down to act.

She said he told her, "he could wait for a long time to get his revenge."

The incident prompted the courts to grant the wife an order of protection against Dwight.

"I thought that the courts, when they heard that, would help us; they would stop him. They did not," Connie said. "What he did do was use the courts to further his torture and harassment of me."

It was during the exhaustive and contentious divorce proceedings when Dwight met the first victim of the killing spree, Dr. Pitt. After evaluating Jones, Pitt testified in the divorce case that the "father has anxiety disorder, mood disorder and features of an anti-social, narcissistic and paranoid personality," documents said. Pitt also testified Dwight "poses a high risk to perpetrate violence toward mother, the minor child and/or himself," documents said.

The court eventually granted the divorce in November 2010.

According to court documents, Connie renewed the order of protection for several years after the divorce and that order prevented Dwight from possessing a gun.

During Tuesday's news conference, Connie expressed sorrow for the "innocent people killed at the hand of a maniac."

And she had this to say about the ordeal being over.

"I feel relief in my chest, that for me, this will be the last time I have to deal with him," she said.

"His death is the best thing that has come out of this whole ordeal," Connie continued. "I hope wherever he is going he gets what he deserves."

