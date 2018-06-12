'I felt that I had a personal terrorist.' Ex-wife of killing spree suspect Dwight Jones speaks outPosted: Updated:
Mesa police search for man making suspicious contact with kids at Golfland
Mesa police are searching for a man who reportedly made suspicious contact with children at Golfland.More >
PD: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Osborn Road and Central Avenue.More >
Family of ASU student killed in road rage opposes plea deal with accused murderer
The victim's family claims they were never notified of the plea deal and only learned about it through the news media.More >
Olympic skier Bode Miller's toddler daughter drowns in pool
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.More >
'I felt that I had a personal terrorist.' Ex-wife of killing spree suspect Dwight Jones speaks out
"We know we were the primary targets of Dwight Jones and we are grateful to be alive." The ex-wife of killing spree suspect Dwight Jones is breaking her silence. Connie Jones spoke out at a news conference in Flagstaff on Tuesday.More >
Things don't look good for Dodge and Chrysler
If you're a huge fan of Dodge or Chrysler cars, we've got bad news: Things don't look good for these key American brands.More >
U of A student diagnosed with rare autoimmune disease while in Spain
She went over to Europe on what was meant to be about a six-week vacation, traveling to different countries. But that got cut short when she woke up one morning and couldn't move her face.More >
Carvana in Tempe will dispense cars from giant vending machine
The Carvana car dealership in Tempe dispenses vehicles from a vending machine.More >
Woman seeks apology after government workers caught shaming family
A Missouri mother was laughed at and ridiculed by a government worker when she called in for food stamps. The conversation was recorded and turned it over to KCTV5 News.More >
Arkansas father shares heartbreaking photo of son by the side of his dying sister
One father in Arkansas shared on Facebook a heart-wrenching picture of his son, by his sister's bedside, as she laid dying of cancer. The little girl, Adalynn "Addy" Joy Sooter, 4, died the next day, on June 3.More >
Four children, suspect found dead after Orlando hostage situation, police say
One man and four children are dead after an over 20-hour standoff, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said during a press conference Monday.More >
VIDEO: Carvana in Tempe will dispense cars from giant vending machine
You can buy snacks from vending machines... cupcakes... makeup... even electronics. But how would you like to buy your next car from a giant vending machine? Check out Carvana, with a new location in Tempe, near Scottsdale Road and Loop 202.More >
RAW VIDEO: Phoenix police give update on officer-involved shooting
A man is in critical condition an officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix Tuesday morning.More >
VIDEO: Victim's Family upset over possible plea deal for road rage suspect
Family members of the victim in a deadly road rage shooting want a judge to pull the plea deal for the suspect in the case.More >
VIDEO: Ex-wife of killing spree suspect Dwight Jones speaks out
The ex-wife of killing spree suspect Dwight Jones breaks her silence and speaks of living in fear of her former husband. Connie Jones held a news conference in Flagstaff on Tuesday.More >
VIDEO: U of A student diagnosed with rare disease in Spain
A University of Arizona student from Tempe is in the hospital in Spain after being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease while on vacation. Her family is working to get her back home to get her the best medical treatment.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
