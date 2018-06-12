Chandler man duped out of $6K for backyard projectPosted: Updated:
Chandler man duped out of $6K for backyard project
After spray painting a few lines and dumping off some sand, the East Valley homeowner says the hired worker and his guys stopped showing up altogether.More >
Phoenix area consumer reimbursed for worthless gift cards
It's recommended that you use gift cards within a month of receiving them.More >
Consumers are turning to 'digital wallets'
Being a makeup artist is just one way Claudine Gallagher earns her income. But her payment doesn’t come in cash or check. She counts on a couple apps when it’s time for customers to settle up.More >
Consumer Reports reveals best June deals
There are deals to be had in June with several items usually on sale.More >
Update: Phoenix-area senior citizen gets vacation refund
“They weren't responding like they should have been but when 3 On Your Side got involved everything changed,” said Anna Bliss.More >
Woman discovers 'inactivity fees' on her gift cards
One billion dollars. That’s how much money it’s estimated that goes unused in gift cards every single year.More >
3 on Your Side recoups $4,700 during May
3 On Your Side continues to get your hard earned money back.More >
Update: Tempe homeowner finally gets $1,562 refund
A Tempe homeowner finally got her refund thanks to 3 On Your Side and Chase Bank.More >
Passengers' comfort 'takes flight'
No legroom, smaller seats, bad food…we’ve all heard the complaints, but the airlines are now working to create a healthier in-flight experience, adding things like organic food, in-flight exercise videos, even brain wave monitors to help with jet lag.More >
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
Mesa police search for man making suspicious contact with kids at Golfland
Mesa police are searching for a man who reportedly made suspicious contact with children at Golfland.More >
Video shows deadly officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix
Police say he had been combative with officers and was shot when he lunged at one of them holding an open-ended handcuff as if it were a weapon.More >
Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for 10 years
After years of living near each other, a crocodile finally got revenge on a dog that tormented it for a decade.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
'I felt that I had a personal terrorist.' Ex-wife of killing spree suspect Dwight Jones speaks out
"We know we were the primary targets of Dwight Jones and we are grateful to be alive." The ex-wife of killing spree suspect Dwight Jones is breaking her silence. Connie Jones spoke out at a news conference in Flagstaff on Tuesday.More >
Two Phoenix police officers injured in altercation in 7-Eleven parking lot
Phoenix Fire Department crews have treated and transported two Phoenix Police Officers with minor injuries to a local hospital.More >
Attorney believed to be Dwight Jones' intended target during murder spree breaks silence
Elizabeth Feldman was not at her office that Friday, but her two good friends and paralegals were. They were gunned down by Jones instead, police said.More >
Chandler man duped out of $6K for backyard project
After spray painting a few lines and dumping off some sand, the East Valley homeowner says the hired worker and his guys stopped showing up altogether.More >
Court hearing for Goodyear teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old boy
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student appeared in court Friday for a pretrial proceeding. Trial for 27-year-old Brittany Zamora is set for Aug. 2 and is expected to last about a month.More >
More than 2,300 suspected sex offenders arrested in operation 'Broken Heart'
More than 2,300 suspected online child sex offenders were arrested during a 3-month nationwide operation known as project "Broken Heart."More >
Fourth victim dies months after driver jumps curb and strikes Canadian visitors in Fountain Hills
The only surviving victim from a horrible crash in Fountain Hills has passed away from his injuries in his home country of Canada.More >
LiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.
Click to learn more about LiAna.
She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.
LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.
In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.
Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .
VIDEO: 2-year anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting that left 49 dead
Two years ago, a gunman opened fire at Pulse nightclub in Orlando. 49 people were killed, dozens were injured. Governor Rick Scott declared June 12 Pulse Remembrance Day in Florida. Here’s a look back at how the nation came together in the days following the shooting.More >
VIDEO: Witness records fatal officer-involved shooting on cellphone in Phoenix
A man was at a red light when he pulled out his phone and recorded a confrontation between a trespassing suspect and a police officer that ended in a shooting in central Phoenix. STORY: https://bit.ly/2MkCB9QMore >
Laptop stolen in Avondale contains photos of woman's late mother
A family on their way to Mexico said their car was broken into in Avondale. All of their vacation items were stolen, but something else a little more precious was also taken.More >
Chandler man duped out of $6K for backyard project
After spray painting a few lines and dumping off some sand, the East Valley homeowner says the hired worker and his guys stopped showing up altogether.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
VIDEO: Witness records fatal officer-involved shooting on cellphone in Phoenix
A man was at a red light when he pulled out his phone and recorded a confrontation between a trespassing suspect and a police officer that ended in a shooting in central Phoenix. STORY: https://bit.ly/2MkCB9QMore >
Video shows train slam into car in Flagstaff
Flagstaff police said the vehicle was sitting on the tracks near Ponderosa Parkway and Route 66 around 5:30 p.m. when the train struck it, dragging it several feet.More >
VIDEO: Man provides video showing deadly officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
A witness who was recording a fatal officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix shared his video with Arizona's Family and questions whether the deadly force was necessary.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Witness provides video of fatal officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
A witness said he recorded video of the officer-involved shooting in Phoenix on Tuesday morning.More >
VIDEO: Little work done after Chandler man pays $6,000 for backyard remodel
VIDEO: Little work done after Chandler man pays $6,000 for backyard remodel
A Chandler man paid $6,000 as a down payment for his backyard to be remodeled but has seen little progress so he called 3 On Your Side.More >