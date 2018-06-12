Chandler man duped out of $6K for backyard project

Posted: Updated:
A Chandler man said he was duped out of $6,000 by a man who said he was a licensed contractor. (Source: 3TV) A Chandler man said he was duped out of $6,000 by a man who said he was a licensed contractor. (Source: 3TV)
But after giving Carlo Papazian $6,000 back in April, Nguyen says Papazian didn't do much of anything and that's if he and his company showed up at all. (Source: 3TV) But after giving Carlo Papazian $6,000 back in April, Nguyen says Papazian didn't do much of anything and that's if he and his company showed up at all. (Source: 3TV)
But, after spray painting a few lines and dumping off some sand, Nguyen says Papazian and his guys stopped showing up altogether. (Source: 3TV) But, after spray painting a few lines and dumping off some sand, Nguyen says Papazian and his guys stopped showing up altogether. (Source: 3TV)
Gary Harper went to Papazian's home and a woman answered. (Source: 3TV) Gary Harper went to Papazian's home and a woman answered. (Source: 3TV)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

An East Valley homeowner is trying to recover financially after handing over $6,000 to a contractor who said he was licensed. 

"It was our first house. We were excited to make it our own and get the backyard done in time for summer," said Andrew Nguyen.

He and his fiancee had big plans for the East Valley home they recently bought. Their big project, they say, was to spruce up their backyard.

“We really just wanted a nice, clean consistent look with some travertine in the patio and pool," Nguyen said.

After looking around online, Nguyen says they ended up hiring a guy named Carlo Papazian who claimed to work with a company called Scapes and Stones.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]

“He had great reviews and the time that we hired him,” Nguyen said.

According to Nguyen, Papazian promised to make the backyard look beautiful. But, the price tag was hefty $12,000 and Papazian demanded $6,000 up front. 

But after giving Papazian $6,000 back in April, Nguyen says Papazian didn't do much of anything and that's if he and his company showed up at all.

"Over the course of, say, a month and a half, they had only done maybe around four hours' worth of work," Nguyen said.

Nguyen says his home security cameras caught Papazian showing up a few times in a marked vehicle.

And in the backyard, cameras captured some of the minimal work Papazian really did.

"Here he is marking out some stuff where the travertine is supposed to go," Nguyen said.

But, after spray painting a few lines and dumping off some sand, Nguyen says Papazian and his guys stopped showing up altogether. 

“He essentially said that he doesn't have any money to complete our job or to provide a refund,” Nguyen said.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we discovered the license for Scapes and Stones had been voluntarily canceled with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors about a month after Nguyen handed over all that money.

And according to the contracting board, they've logged 13 other complaints from consumers who say they were also duped by Papazian and expect more to come in. 

So 3 On Your Side went to Papazian's Chandler home that he rents, but only after he refused to return our numerous emails and phone calls.

Eventually, a woman answered the door. 

"Hello, I'm looking for Carlo?" Gary Harper asked.

“He's not here,” said the woman. 

"OK, can I leave my business card for you?" Harper asked.

"Yes, you can leave your business card," she said. 

"I'm airing a news report on him so," Harper said.

"Yeah I know what it's about," the woman said.

And then she slammed the door. 

Apparently, Papazian does know what it's about because his attorney contacted 3 On Your Side by phone and said Papazian is in talks with the Arizona Attorney General's Office to resolve his ongoing problems but he refused to specify what that meant.

As for the Attorney General's Office, they tell 3 On Your Side they're aware of Papazian but wouldn't elaborate.

As for Nguyen, he wants justice, including getting his $6,000 back from Papazian.

“It's just really unfortunate that everyone works hard for their money and they're trying to do something nice for themselves and their family and they just get defrauded by Carlo,” Nguyen said.

The Registrar of Contractors tells me they want to hear from you if you were duped by this company or this contractor.

Of course, there are a lot of wheels in motion right now so we’ll give an update when there’s one.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>

  • Chandler man duped out of $6K for backyard project

    Chandler man duped out of $6K for backyard project

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:05 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:05:44 GMT
    A Chandler man said he was duped out of $6,000 by a man who said he was a licensed contractor. (Source: 3TV)A Chandler man said he was duped out of $6,000 by a man who said he was a licensed contractor. (Source: 3TV)

    After spray painting a few lines and dumping off some sand, the East Valley homeowner says the hired worker and his guys stopped showing up altogether. 

    More >

    After spray painting a few lines and dumping off some sand, the East Valley homeowner says the hired worker and his guys stopped showing up altogether. 

    More >

  • 3 On Your Side

    Phoenix area consumer reimbursed for worthless gift cards

    Phoenix area consumer reimbursed for worthless gift cards

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-06-12 18:26:36 GMT
    Connie Krc received new gift cards from U.S. Bank. (Source: 3TV)Connie Krc received new gift cards from U.S. Bank. (Source: 3TV)
    Connie Krc received new gift cards from U.S. Bank. (Source: 3TV)Connie Krc received new gift cards from U.S. Bank. (Source: 3TV)

    It's recommended that you use gift cards within a month of receiving them.

    More >

    It's recommended that you use gift cards within a month of receiving them.

    More >

  • Consumers are turning to 'digital wallets'

    Consumers are turning to 'digital wallets'

    Saturday, June 9 2018 12:02 AM EDT2018-06-09 04:02:56 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Being a makeup artist is just one way Claudine Gallagher earns her income. But her payment doesn’t come in cash or check. She counts on a couple apps when it’s time for customers to settle up.

    More >

    Being a makeup artist is just one way Claudine Gallagher earns her income. But her payment doesn’t come in cash or check. She counts on a couple apps when it’s time for customers to settle up.

    More >
    •   

LiAna EnriquezLiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.

Click to learn more about LiAna.

LiAna Enriquez

She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.

LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.

In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.

Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)

If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .

Hide bio

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side