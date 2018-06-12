Small plane goes off runway, flips over at Deer Valley Airport

A small plane has gone off the runway and flipped at Deer Valley Airport in Phoenix.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found a small "tail dragger" airplane that went off the runway and flipped over in the dirt.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, only the pilot was on board and he was not hurt.

He was able to get out of the aircraft on his own.

The north runway has been shut down.

