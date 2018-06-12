$1,000 reward offered for information in Phoenix homicide last week

Silent Witness is now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect.

The suspect is wanted in the death of Disean Russell, who was gunned down June 5 at the Coconut Grove apartments, at 21st Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police first responded to the apartment in response to a "shots fired" call.

When officers located Russell on the floor of an apartment, he was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is described as an African American male, early 30s, with a medium-to-dark complexion. He's approximately 5-feet-9 inches tall, 160 lbs., wearing a light-colored shirt and light-colored shorts.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored, newer-model, four-door sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, or for Spanish (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O. As always, callers may remain anonymous.

