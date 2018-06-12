5 affordable home security cameras

These cameras are affordable and for the most part, easy to set up. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Pets, grandkids playing in the yard or an intruder creeping over a fence, home security cameras can catch it all.

There are so many options out there so we looked at few to help you get started on your search.

Nest Cam IQ

This one is a bit on the higher side when it comes to price, running around $250 for one of them. It comes with motion alerts and you can set it to recognize specific faces, say of family members.

Its video quality is great and it has a two-way speaker.

It has cloud storage for continuous recording, but that costs around $50 a year.

NETGEAR Arlo Pro 2

This wireless camera runs on batteries and offers motion sensors that start recording once they're triggered.

The setup is easy and the video quality is clear. You can use them indoors or outside. You can control the motion sensor level, because a swaying tree or blowing flag may give false alarms.

Two cameras will run you around $350.

Ring Spotlight Cam

This company started out with the doorbell camera but has since expanded their line.

This wireless outdoor camera has motion sensors and a spotlight that kicks on when someone walks by. It has a loud alarm and two-way speaker you can activate from their app.

You can also set up motion zones to specify an area you want the camera to watch.

This helps reduce false alarms with the motion sensors. This runs around $200.

Blink XT

This camera is a bit cheaper at $129. It is a very small indoor/outdoor security camera this is battery operated.

The video quality isn’t as good as some of the others, but it has motion detection, alerts and a live view mode.

It has a microphone so you can hear what is going on and it pairs with Amazon's smart speaker Alexa. And unlike some of the others, it comes with a lot of free cloud storage.

D-Link Wifi Camera

This one is great if you want video recorded directly to a hard drive instead of internet-based cloud storage.

This wide-angle camera proves excellent quality but is a bit larger than most on the market.

The set up isn’t as easy as some of the other ones, but if you want a great picture with all the standard motion alert features this is a good one for you.

It costs around $150.

