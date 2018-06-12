Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car in Phoenix intersection

A motorcyclist has died after he collided with a car in Phoenix.

The collision happened near 7th Avenue and Indian School just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Police say the motorcyclist was traveling east on Indian School Road when he collided with a vehicle making a left turn from westbound Indian School Road. 

The motorcyclist was treated by fire personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as 36-year-old Michael Saucedo.

Phoenix police say the driver of the car was not impaired. 

