Mesa police search for man making suspicious contact with kids at Golfland

Mesa police are searching for a man who reportedly made suspicious contact with children at Golfland.

Police say the man was observed making contact with the children at the venue on June 8, 2018.

The man is described as a white male, 20-30 years old and approximately 6 feet tall, weighing around 180-200 pounds

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, grey shorts and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information please call Mesa Police at 480-644-2211.

Do you know this man? The MPD seeking assistance identifying a man for a suspicious contact incident with children. If you have any information please call Mesa Police at 480-644-2211. See attached bulletin for further info: https://t.co/eus98HIlHL pic.twitter.com/O4q5BTcitI — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) June 12, 2018

