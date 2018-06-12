Mesa police search for man making suspicious contact with kids at Golfland

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Mesa PD) (Source: Mesa PD)
(Source: Mesa PD) (Source: Mesa PD)
(Source: Mesa PD) (Source: Mesa PD)
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Mesa police are searching for a man who reportedly made suspicious contact with children at Golfland.

Police say the man was observed making contact with the children at the venue on June 8, 2018. 

The man is described as a white male, 20-30 years old and approximately 6 feet tall, weighing around 180-200 pounds

 He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, grey shorts and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information please call Mesa Police at 480-644-2211. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.