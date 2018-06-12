Chandler firefighters rescue puppy stuck in cinder block wall

It was Chandler firefighters to the rescue after a sweet little puppy found herself in a tight spot.

The curious puppy, named Bella, somehow managed to get her tiny head stuck in a cinderblock wall.

Firefighters were able to work together to free the cute German shepherd pup.

Bella is doing just fine, and is happy to be snugly back in her owner's arms.

Thanks to our firefighters who keep us ALL safe in these dog days of summer.

[SPECIAL ANIMAL SECTION: Critter Corner]

Firefighters lend a helping hand to free this cute little German shepherd puppy from the drainage portion of a residential block wall. Bella and her owner are doing fine. pic.twitter.com/Yr2E31Apun — Blas Minor, PIO (@ChandlerFirePIO) June 12, 2018

