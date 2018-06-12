Border patrol agent shot in southern Arizona

Posted: Updated:
ARIVACA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A United States Border Patrol agent was has been injured in a shooting in southern Arizona.

The shooting happened Tuesday at approximately 4:30 a.m., south of Arivaca.

The Tucson Sector agent was shot and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Several subjects in the area were taken into custody. 

Border patrol says this is being considered an active shooting investigation and the situation is evolving.

The FBI and CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility are involved in the investigation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.