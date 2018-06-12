PD: Suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix

A man is in critical condition an officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. near the area of Osborn Road and Central Avenue.

According to Phoenix police, employees of a nearby hotel contacted them about a man causing damage and getting into altercations.

When police arrived at the scene, They made contact with the suspect and were attempting to put him into custody.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 2018 Officer-involved shootings]

That's when a physical altercation occurred. Police say officers used non-lethal weapons to stop the suspect.

The man was able to flee the scene. That's when police started a foot pursuit with the suspect.

Police were able to catch up to the suspect. The man was holding an object by the time they located him.

According to police, one officer feared for his safety, stepped back and shot the suspect.

The suspect was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

At this time, Central Avenue is closed from Third Avenue while police investigate.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.