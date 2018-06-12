Arizona group to hold another 'die-in' at state Capitol to protest gun violence

Last April, Arizona high school students occupied the House, Senate lobbies and Gov. Ducey's office for almost six hours to protest against gun violence. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The executive tower at the Arizona State Capitol will be the scene of another die-in Tuesday afternoon.

March for Our Lives members planning to hold the "die-in" to get Governor Doug Ducey to call a special session to address gun violence in Arizona.

This is not this group’s first attempt to get action.

But Tuesday's attempt comes on the two year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people in Orlando.

The die is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in the lobby of the executive tower.

The group's latest attempt is also getting the backing of Arizona Democrats, who sent a letter to Gov. Ducey to ask him for a special session to take care of unfinished business on gun violence and childcare.

This letter from Democrats to the governor comes after several school shootings including one in Texas and Indiana.

Democrats say their proposed legislation could have saved lives here in Arizona as well by preventing the recent killing spree that six people dead in Scottsdale and Fountain Hills.

