PD: 1 hurt following early morning shooting in Glendale

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Tuesday morning in Glendale.

The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. near the area of 67th and Glendale avenues.

According to the Glendale Police Department, Officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

The male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, Glendale officers are working a perimeter to search for the outstanding suspect who appears to be known by witnesses.

The suspect is being described as a man in his 30s with tattoos on his head, neck and arms.

