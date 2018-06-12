Try it with Tess: Beach and Pool Items

We are sharing hidden gems and things to do in San Diego. Good Morning Arizona anchor Tess Rafols has several items you may want to try when you head to the beach or the pool.

Grand Trunk's parasheet beach blanket

Website: grandtrunk.com

Price: $39.95

This would be great for families when they take their kids to the beach or park.

This 100 percent parachute nylon blanket is great for outside lounging on the sand, grass and everywhere in between. The versatility is endless, from sitting around the airport or picnicking with a friend at a local festival. The patented sand pocket design helps fight beach winds, keeping the blanket in-place, while the added stake loops are great for use on firm ground. The blanket packs up as small as grapefruit and weighs less than 1lb; pack it in a carry-on or purse and head towards the beach!

SAFEGO padlock

Website: safego.us/

Price: $39.95

SAFEGO is the safer way to keep your valuables out of reach. Safeguard your cell phone, camera, credit cards, room key, sunglasses and more with our portable safe.

Custom combination + key access

High impact ABS plastic

6mm heavy-duty steel cable

Rust-resistant zinc alloy lock

Earphone plug opening

Water-resistant

Adora Toys

Website: Adoraplay.com

Price: $16.99

Adora Toys are machine washable and oh, so cute! Amazing travel accessories and fun bath-time babies for the pool. You will never have to buy another doll!

Swig

Website: swiglife.com

Price: $19.95

This summer, keep wine chilled for hours and forget about broken glass! Swig's 304 Grade 18/8 stainless steel cups are glass-free and equipped with a lid to avoid spills. Discover a new way to enjoy your wine with Swig's Stemless Wine Cups! Great for everyday use, as a gift, for cocktail hour, celebrations, romantic dinners and more - you choose how to take a swig and uncork!

BlissLights SoundOrb

Website: blisslights.com

Price: $14.99

Celebrate summer nights with your friends in COLOR! BlissLights, leaders in the laser light industry known for engineering the most unique lighting experiences, introduces the ready-to-pair SoundOrb! This ALL NEW product is a color-changing wireless speaker that lets you take your favorite music anywhere you go!

Urban Halo Sweat Bands

Website: UrbanHalo.com

Price: $15

The heat is on! Summer is almost here and the warmer weather means you can break a sweat indoors or outdoors! No matter where you choose to do your fitness, UrbanHalo has the ideal headband for your workout! With several patterns to choose from, UrbanHalo is the "no headache" headband and made with their signature uber-soft fabric blend that will whisk away the sweat!

Whether you are putting on your running shoes, ready for a hike, headed to the gym or just want your hair out of your face at the office, UrbanHalo is your new best friend!

This fashionable headbands feature:

Several styles to choose from

Signature fabric blend designed to keep hair in place without causing a headache

Created in the US

Uber soft while keeping sweat away

Stretchy for the perfect fit

Style options for women, men and kids

Fashionable and functional!

Buggy Fan

Website: nikiani.com

Price: $25.00

The brand-new Buggy TURBO fan is blowing in just in time for summer! This portable, the handheld fan has a silicone universal grip that is easy to wrap around wrists, bikes, strollers, car handles, backpacks, beach chairs and more! Buggy TURBO Fans have the longest lasting battery life (up to 6+ hrs on one charge), they're rechargeable just like your cell phone, and most powerful handheld fan ever made (3 speeds - 3rd setting will blow you away!). They also have a flashlight feature which moms love. It keeps them safe when taking early morning or late night walks. It comes in three cool colors: mint, pink and black.

