Sacaton gang member gets life in prison for a murder in 2014

A gang member in Sacaton has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2014 fatal shooting.

Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old George Alonzo Renteria was sentenced Monday.

He previously was convicted at a jury trial of first-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm in a crime of violence.

Authorities say Renteria encountered the victim in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler in February 2014.

They say Renteria then drove the victim to a deserted field on the Gila River Indian Community south of Phoenix and fatally shot him with a handgun.

Prosecutors say Renteria is a longtime member of a street gang with a violent criminal history.

At the time of the murder, he was on federal supervised release for a prior robbery conviction.

