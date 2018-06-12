Booking a room online vs. with the hotel

Remember, hotels keep most of their luxury rooms and amenity packages for themselves, that means they will make these rooms available only to customers who book through them. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

When booking a room, what is the true difference in price between going through an app or website versus contacting the hotel directly?

The answer is not simple, but interesting.

Here's when it's cheaper to book in an app versus booking over the phone.

Apps/website:

If you are booking last minute

Agree to a mystery deal

If you are into non-cancelable reservations

With the hotel:

Want to use your points

Bigger room

Package deal

Earn points with hotel

This isn't always the case, however. Some of the bookings have their own rewards systems like Expedia and hotels.com. You can earn free hotel nights if you book through those apps.

Keep in mind, for the most part, reward systems through hotels tend to be better and have more perks.

Holiday Inn, has been documented as one of the best hotels to save money on upgraded rooms and amenities.

Remember, hotels keep most of their luxury rooms and amenity packages for themselves, that means they will make these rooms available only to customers who book through them. Sometimes, upgrading the room choice on an app is not worth it.

Lastly, many apps and third-party websites charge booking fees. That makes any savings you think you're getting pointless.

