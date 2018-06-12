ADOT optimistic about wrong-way driver detection system

ADOT optimistic about wrong-way driver detection systemPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Carvana in Tempe will dispense cars from giant vending machine
Carvana in Tempe will dispense cars from giant vending machine
The Carvana car dealership in Tempe dispenses vehicles from a vending machine.More >
The Carvana car dealership in Tempe dispenses vehicles from a vending machine.More >
Things don't look good for Dodge and Chrysler
Things don't look good for Dodge and Chrysler
If you're a huge fan of Dodge or Chrysler cars, we've got bad news: Things don't look good for these key American brands.More >
If you're a huge fan of Dodge or Chrysler cars, we've got bad news: Things don't look good for these key American brands.More >
Family of ASU student killed in road rage opposes plea deal with accused murderer
Family of ASU student killed in road rage opposes plea deal with accused murderer
The victim's family claims they were never notified of the plea deal and only learned about it through the news media.More >
The victim's family claims they were never notified of the plea deal and only learned about it through the news media.More >
Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for 10 years
Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for 10 years
After years of living near each other, a crocodile finally got revenge on a dog that tormented it for a decade.More >
After years of living near each other, a crocodile finally got revenge on a dog that tormented it for a decade.More >
Chandler 911 dispatcher killed by suspected impaired driver
Chandler 911 dispatcher killed by suspected impaired driver
A Chandler 911 dispatcher has been killed by a suspected impaired driver, police said. Cathy Coppes was killed early Sunday afternoon on U.S. 89 about 20 miles north of Flagstaff.More >
A Chandler 911 dispatcher has been killed by a suspected impaired driver, police said. Cathy Coppes was killed early Sunday afternoon on U.S. 89 about 20 miles north of Flagstaff.More >
Family of victim in deadly crash on I-17 speak out
Family of victim in deadly crash on I-17 speak out
The family of a woman who was killed following a crash on Interstate 17 over the weekend is speaking out for the very first time.More >
The family of a woman who was killed following a crash on Interstate 17 over the weekend is speaking out for the very first time.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
Thousands of women in Ireland smash record for world's largest skinny dip
Thousands of women in Ireland smash record for world's largest skinny dipMore than 2,000 women bared all at an Irish beach on Saturday, setting a new world record for the largest skinny dip and raising thousands of dollars for a children's cancer charity.More >More than 2,000 women bared all at an Irish beach on Saturday, setting a new world record for the largest skinny dip and raising thousands of dollars for a children's cancer charity.More >
U of A student diagnosed with rare autoimmune disease while in Spain
U of A student diagnosed with rare autoimmune disease while in Spain
She went over to Europe on what was meant to be about a six-week vacation, traveling to different countries. But that got cut short when she woke up one morning and couldn't move her face.More >
She went over to Europe on what was meant to be about a six-week vacation, traveling to different countries. But that got cut short when she woke up one morning and couldn't move her face.More >
Virginia woman wins lottery using fortune cookie numbers
Virginia woman wins lottery using fortune cookie numbers
The chances of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.More >
The chances of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.More >
Pit bull alerts family to house fire, tries to drag baby by diaper to safety
Pit bull alerts family to house fire, tries to drag baby by diaper to safety
A mother in California said her 8-month-old pit bull is a hero for saving her and her baby’s lives when their house caught fire.More >
A mother in California said her 8-month-old pit bull is a hero for saving her and her baby’s lives when their house caught fire.More >
Where are these wrong-way driving incidents happening?More>>
MAP: Wrong-way driving incidents that results in a crash or arrest in 2017
MAP: Wrong-way driving incidents that results in a crash or arrest in 2017
This map plots the location of wrong-way driving incidents that result in a wreck and/or an arrest. The points on the map are where each incident ended.More >
This map plots the location of wrong-way driving incidents that result in a wreck and/or an arrest. The points on the map are where each incident ended.More >