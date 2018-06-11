Motorcycle rider killed in crash in west Phoenix

The man died at the scene. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man is dead after he collided with a vehicle while on a motorcycle in west Phoenix on Monday.

It happened at 43rd and Orangewood avenues around 6:30 p.m.

Police said the driver made a left turn and crashed with the motorcyclist.

The driver also hit a second vehicle.

The man died at the scene.

At least four people were taken to the hospital.

It's unclear if impairment was a factor.

An investigation is underway.

