U of A student diagnosed with rare autoimmune disease while in Spain

A University of Arizona student from Tempe is in the hospital in Spain right now, after she woke up paralyzed while on vacation. Doctors diagnosed Kara Dunn with an autoimmune disease and now her family is trying to get her back to the Valley.

Dunn went over to Europe on what was meant to be about a six-week vacation, traveling to different countries. But that got cut short when she woke up one morning and couldn't move her face. Nikhil Dave has known Dunn since high school, and he said how excited she was to explore Europe.

“She started in Spain and she was in Barcelona for a few days and then she went to Seville,” says Dave. “So she didn't quite make it to Nice in France."

Less than a week into her trip, Dave heard the news.

"She went to bed with a little tingling in her teeth and arms and legs, so she felt a little weird but figured she could just sleep it off,” says Dave.

When she woke up, her face was paralyzed and she had double vision. They rushed her to the hospital where doctors diagnosed her with Guillain-Barre syndrome or GBS. It's an autoimmune disease that can lead to paralysis, which is usually temporary but could be a long recovery.

Dunn's mom and brother are there with her now, trying to raise enough money to bring her home to get the best medical treatment.

If you’d like to help the Dunn family you can donate at their GoFundMe account.

